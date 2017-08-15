A fire scientist is warning of an “eclipse apocalypse.”

In the lead-up to Monday’s highly anticipated solar eclipse, there have been countless articles about how the once-in-lifetime event might harm eyeballs, cameras, and neck muscles. But now comes a warning that the eclipse will increase the risk of an enormous wildfire—one that could lead to unprecedented deaths.

In an op-ed last week, fire scientist and University of Idaho associate professor Crystal Kolden wrote of the dangers that outsiders pose as they travel to remote areas of the American West to view the eclipse. As travelers set up camp in Oregon, Idaho, and Wyoming—said to be the best for cloud-free viewing—these arid landscapes will likely see “more human ignitions on one weekend than they have over the last century,” Kolden wrote. These vegetated areas have experienced warm, wet winters of tremendous growth, followed by a hot, dry summer that’s dried it out and primed it for fire. Combine that with thousands upon thousands of tourist campers unaware of wildfire risks, Kolden said the result could be disastrous.