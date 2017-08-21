Game of Thrones: We Have an Ice Dragon

Clio Chang: It pains me more than anyone to say that Alex was right. So I won’t! But honestly, the ice dragon makes a lot of sense. Dany had way too much fire power, even for a Night King vs. Dragons title match. Now the world is balanced.

However, the manner in which it was done has pushed us far into the realm of directors Benioff and Weiss’s fan fic. None of those guys had to go up North in the first place, and the Dany-Night King encounter, across a writhing sea of undead wights, was rushed. George R. R. Martin would never have allowed a raven to get from the Wall to Dragonstone in less time than it takes for me to get to work on the New York City subway. It’s also crazy that the Night King’s arm is as strong as an enormous crossbow, and even crazier that he would use that ungodly bicep to kill Viserion, who is flying, rather than Drogon, who is sitting right in front of him with all the Night King’s enemies conveniently sitting on his back. (Side note: Get on the freaking dragon, Jon.)

I do love that Benioff and Weiss have effectively killed off one of ASOIAF’s greatest theories, which is that Tyrion is the third head of the dragon and will ride alongside Jon and Dany when they take control of Westeros. It never felt quite right to me, and especially now that Tyrion is serving as Dany’s hand. But I do endorse the idea of undead Tyrion riding undead Viserion.