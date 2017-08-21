The Secret Service is running out of money because Donald Trump and his massive brood take so many trips.

On Monday, USA Today reported that more than 1,000 Secret Service agents have already hit the salary and overtime caps that were supposed to last them for the rest of this godforsaken year. A lot of agents are getting shafted for all the hours they have worked already. And, even though the agency has hired 800 more officers over the past year, the net gain is only 300 since people keep leaving. Seems like the grueling hours and lack of pay might have something to do with it.

Most of this is due to the fact that Trump keeps traveling to Trump properties—Mar-a-Lago, his golf club in New Jersey, Trump Tower—because he loves to enrich himself through the office of the presidency. But it’s also because Trump’s big family is traveling around the world hocking Trump-related properties and goods. As USA Today noted, even Tiffany Trump is sucking the Secret Service dry by taking overseas vacations with her boyfriend.



The most egregious outlay reported in the piece was the Secret Service spending $60,000 on golf cart rentals alone. Just one woman’s opinion, but wouldn’t it be more cost-effective to buy a fleet of golf carts?