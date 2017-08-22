Trump is going to try to use Dreamers as a bargaining chip to push through horrible immigration policies.

Immigration reform has proven to be a daunting task for previous administrations, and is an even more unlikely prospect for Trump, who has alienated his top congressional allies and has overseen disaster after legislative disaster during his first six months in office. But the mere thought of Trump using Dreamers as leverage is also harrowing—both Democrats and some Republicans will feel immense pressure to keep the program alive. The rub is that it would give hardliners a chance to push through even more draconian immigration policies. As Dara Lind wrote in Vox in July, “Once Congress agrees to crack open the door on immigration, it’s going to be hard to keep it from opening all the way, into a free-for-all over immigration policy writ large. And if DACA ends, there’s going to be a lot of pressure on Congress to open that door for the sake of nearly 800,000 American-raised DREAMers.”

According to McClatchy, Kelly is keeping Stephen Miller, the far-right, anti-immigrant voice in the White House, away from Trump. But if immigration is pushed front and center in the coming months, Miller will certainly exert his influence to move the deal further to the right. This, apparently, is why Trump’s “moderate” aides have courageously decided to stay at the White House even after Trump condoned white supremacy in Charlottesville: to exert it in the realm of policy.