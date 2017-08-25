

Next week marks the 20th anniversary of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales. I know that she died on a Sunday because we piled into my parents’ bed to watch it on the news. I also remember someone’s mother berating me for making jokes about her death at a birthday party. The injustice of it still smarts: I knew as well as everybody else did that the week before every middle-class mother in the land had thought she was a slut. I read it in the paper! How times change.



Take the lede from this piece from the Herald Scotland, published in September of 1995:

MARRIAGE wrecker, femme fatale, a blonde Venus flytrap who consumes men like insects—Princess Diana can do nothing right these days. Once the darling of the tabloid press, fashion role model, devoted mother, saintly visitor to the Aids ward, innocent victim of an arrogant husband besotted with his ageing, plain (the worst sin of all, given a bride the world found desirable), married mistress, she has now been recast.

The total about-face of the British tabloid press in the wake of Diana’s death was and remains scandalous. The same papers who canonized her in death had in the final months of her life blamed Diana for Dodi al Fayed’s jilting of his girlfriend Kelly Fisher and painted her as a voracious harpy. This long pattern of harassment went back to 1992, when The Sun newspaper published a piece called “Squidgygate.” The piece transcribed a private conversation between Diana and her friend James Gilbey, in which he called her “Squidgy” as a nickname and she referred to life with Charles as “real torture.” (The phonecall was recorded by a man who listened in to non-commercial radio frequencies for fun.)

After Diana died, the press had to retract every note of satire or judgment from their accounts of her life. The result was coverage saturated by sentimentality, expressing nothing but dull earnestness. The Sun’s headline read: “GOODNIGHT OUR SWEET PRINCESS.” The Greek newspaper Apogevmatini, meanwhile, went with the extraordinary outlier headline, “Lady D(ead).”