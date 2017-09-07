The same weekend the Arena holds its summit in Detroit, supporters of Bernie Sanders convene a “People’s Summit” in Chicago. “Too many in our party cling to an overly cautious centrist ideology,” Sanders declares in a New York Times op-ed that week. His organization, Our Revolution, seeks to unite Democrats around a populist message that embraces single-payer health care, free college tuition, and criminal justice reform. “We need people who are unapologetically progressive,” says Nina Turner, the former Ohio state senator who serves as president of Our Revolution. “We need a 1944 FDR economic bill of rights for the people of this country.”

At the summit in Detroit, by contrast, the Arena focuses on process, not policy. Up on stage, a political consultant named Marlon Marshall finishes his interview of Laurie Pohutsky and Kelly Breen. Marshall’s résumé—he’s a Democratic consulting heavyweight who served as a top director of Clinton’s presidential campaign—would likely have gotten him the vaudeville hook at the People’s Summit. Here, organizers see him as the epitome of what the Arena represents: a call to arms, with an emphasis on the arms. “If you’re thinking about running,” Marshall exhorts the audience of would-be candidates, “know that there are a slew of people who are going to have your back. If you want to run for office, dammit, run for office! And go out there and win this shit.”

Detroit is an interesting place to hold an assembly of Trump-era Democrats. Early on the summit’s first day, a group of 40 attendees takes a tour of the city. After a stop at a revitalized commercial strip seven miles from downtown, the bus delivers everyone to a United Auto Workers vote center. One of the guides is Ian Conyers, a Michigan state senator and great-nephew of Representative John Conyers. “You can’t come to the D,” he belts out, “and not know about the workers that made America great!” It’s the absence of “again” at the end of the pronouncement that strikes me as conspicuous.

Inside the vote center, Yvonne Cash, a UAW representative, laments the outcome of the election in the Rust Belt, where Trump won a majority of the white electorate. “The Republicans took our message and flipped it,” she says. “They said they were for the working class, and that the Democrats are only educated, college elites.” The young lawyers and techies from the Arena listen intently. One of them asks Cash how, as candidates, they can connect with organized labor.

Cash pauses for a few beats. “I’m going to be very real,” she says. “The first question we ask when we screen a candidate is: What kind of car do you drive?”

It’s an awkward if revealing moment. Cash is suggesting that Democratic candidates must adhere to the “buy American” message that the UAW has been promoting ever since Japanese imports invaded the U.S. auto market in the 1980s. If you want to get working-class voters out to the polls, she implies, you have to drive a Ford F-150. But that kind of “old economy” thinking runs the risk of reinforcing the false promises that Trump made about restoring a bygone industrial age. And it has little to do with the “new economy” challenges facing the Arena’s young millennial candidates, many of whom don’t even own a car. They use Lyft and Uber.

The Arena recognizes that Democrats cannot simply define themselves in opposition to Trump. While the group has no policy platform, it works hard over the weekend to demonstrate the values and first principles that it believes give the factions within the party a common cause. “Not only how you engage and lead,” as one Arena leader puts it, “but also why.” There are panels on the ongoing water crisis in Flint and on Detroit’s immigrant community. “Immigrants don’t just take jobs,” a city official explains. “They start businesses and make jobs.” Brian Deese, who served as a senior adviser to President Obama, talks about the need to address climate change and renewable energy in local terms. Brittany Packnett, an organizer focused on police violence, reminds attendees that political participation is not optional for racial minorities, immigrants, and others under assault by systemic injustices: “Not everyone gets to choose whether they enter the arena or not.” Jason Kander, the former Missouri secretary of state who nearly unseated an incumbent GOP senator last November, describes how Republicans have hijacked the political narrative on voting rights, spreading unfounded fears of voter fraud when the real problem is the disenfranchisement of poor and minority voters. “How do we beat them on this argument?” he asks. “First, we have to make the argument.”

After his presentation, Kander and I talk at a table outside the banquet hall overlooking the Detroit River. Democrats, he insists, don’t have to choose between Hillary centrism and Bernie progressivism. “Which direction the Democratic Party should go is presented as a binary choice,” he says. “I don’t think that’s the case at all.” Kander offers his own campaign as proof: An army veteran who volunteered to serve in Afghanistan, he lost by three percentage points in a state that Trump won by 19, making a name for himself nationally with a viral ad in which he assembled a rifle blindfolded. Kander has the gifted politician’s knack of making whatever he’s talking about seem both plainspoken and right. “Politics is no different than being a good person,” he says. “You make your argument to everybody based on your values, and you don’t compromise those values. When you do that, you increase the chances of winning over the people who don’t agree with you.” Honesty and integrity, not ideology, is how Democrats will win back the country. “What I’m saying,” he says, “is people will forgive you for believing something that they don’t believe, so long as they know you genuinely hold that belief, and you hold it because you care about them.”

It’s a fundamental truth—but one that glosses over the knotty questions that Democrats are wrestling with right now: What specifically do they believe? And what policy positions in their candidates are they willing to forgive to win races next year and beyond? Gupta, for his part, talks excitedly to me about Bill Clinton on the campaign trail in 1992 doing just what Kander extols. “He was Yale Law and a Rhodes scholar,” Gupta says, “and he crushed it on blue-collar issues.” I point out that while Clinton was coming across to working-class voters as a folksy guy who felt their pain, he and the New Democrats were shredding social welfare and putting millions of black Americans behind bars. Gupta agrees—to an extent. He says there’s nothing worse than the “Ivy-educated elite who wears flannel,” and he has turned away candidates seeking his help who seemed inauthentic. But he also argues that Bill Clinton gets a bad rap. “For people who care who’s on the Supreme Court and about our tax policy,” he says, “Clinton did win back the White House after three terms of Republican rule.” It’s an undisputedly pragmatic position, but one that is unlikely to inspire the millions of disaffected Democrats who rejected Clintonism in favor of Trump and Sanders during last year’s election.

The Arena’s neutrality on matters of policy is meant to make the group a welcome space for Bernie and Hillary supporters alike. In its first few months, through its traveling meet-ups, it has begun to develop relationships with grassroots organizations and local party Democrats. In March, 650 people showed up for an Arena summit in North Carolina, and in December the group plans to hold a meeting in Arizona. At one point in Detroit, a woman from Oakland stands up to announce that she has organized a new group of 1,200 members who plan to fight for racial justice. “We have to support women of color,” she declares, “even if they’re not in our fucking district!” At another, the event takes on the spirit of a revival meeting; a moderator, seizing the moment, asks who will commit to running for office in the next five years. Some 250 people rise up to cascading cheers.

Many of the millennials at the summit see themselves not as candidates but as “political entrepreneurs,” using technology to make the political process more accessible to all. Seated next to me at one session is a 27-year-old named Alon Gur, who has been working on the campaign of Larry Krasner, a civil rights attorney in Philadelphia endorsed by Our Revolution. In May, Krasner won the city’s Democratic primary for district attorney on a pledge never to seek the death penalty and to combat institutional racism in the justice system. Gur tells me about a digital platform he’s co-creating, a sort of Task Rabbit for politics, which connects nascent campaigns to a gig economy of policy experts, staffers, and web designers.

Sitting behind us is Dani Isaacsohn, a classmate of Gur’s from Yale Law. Isaacsohn, it turns out, is also developing a digital platform: a service that links policymakers to valuable contacts within the communities they serve.

“What’s yours called?” Gur asks.

“Bridgeable,” Isaacsohn says.

“Ooh, that’s good.”

“How about yours?”

“Switchboard.”

Earlier I meet Steve Sinha, a computer scientist who worked in Obama’s state department and advised Hillary Clinton’s campaign about policy. He has created a tech platform called Empowered to Run. “There are 520,000 elected offices across the country,” he explains, “and most are uncontested or nominally contested.” Empowered aims to connect local candidates in every district to resources, making it possible for grassroots candidates to compete in all 520,000 races. The plan hints at both the techie mind-set of the young Obama veterans involved in the Arena, and at the way the Obama administration didn’t take advantage of their energy and know-how in 2009 to usher a new wave of Democrats into the political process, just as the Tea Party was getting started. When Obama took office, Democrats controlled both chambers in 27 state legislatures. Today, Republicans control 32, and hold twice as many governorships as Democrats. Sinha actually had the idea for Empowered before Obama was even elected. “When I was working on Obama’s campaign in 2008,” he says, “I thought that someone should start figuring out the apparatus to build up a ground force not just for the election, but for the long-term.” He didn’t do it, he regrets. And neither did anyone else.

After the first day’s speakers wrap up, the Arena folks walk a couple of blocks to a dinner reception in the Guardian Building. It’s a downtown palace befitting Detroit’s fortunes in the 1920s, with a 150-foot vaulted lobby that’s marbled and lit up by prismatic tiles and a giant, glowing Tiffany clock. The summit-goers pile their plates with chicken shawarma and drink freely from the open bar and dance to the Mary Jane Girls. It’s here I meet Lauren Underwood, a 30-year-old registered nurse from Illinois who’s running for Congress. She talks effusively about her plans, even as she checks herself periodically, explaining that she’s new to the on- and off-the-record thing.

On the record, she is from Naperville, a suburb an hour west of Chicago. While still in college she interned with then-Senator Barack Obama. She went to work for the Department of Health and Human Services a few months after the passage of the Affordable Care Act, and spent the next seven years implementing and reforming Obamacare. “I set up the ACA marketplace,” she says. “We have people in Congress making laws who didn’t even read it.” She started grooming herself for office back when Trump was still a birther nut: In 2014, she attended the Women’s Campaign School, a one-week program at Yale. She also joined the New Leaders Council, a training program for young Democrats founded in 2005 to chip away at the GOP’s mountainous advantage when it comes to recruiting talented newcomers.

Lauren Underwood, a candidate for Congress, holds centrist views that match her constituency in Illinois. “I am running in reality,” she says. Photograph by Kevin Miyazaki/Redux

In February, Underwood found herself on a New Leaders Council conference call in which the executive director of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said that the party, still reeling from Trump’s victory, would consider backing candidates who didn’t fit its conventional mold. The Democrats have little chance of flipping the Senate in 2018, with only eight Republican incumbents up for re-election. But down only 46 seats in the House, the DCCC has targeted 59 GOP-held districts it believes are winnable. The list includes the 14th district in Illinois, where Underwood lives.

After the call, Underwood visited the DCCC’s headquarters, thinking she might run for the state legislature. “I brought my congresswoman outfit,” she says. “I looked like I took it seriously.” She was stunned when the party asked if she’d consider entering the congressional race herself. She returned home to talk to local party insiders about a possible run. When she checked in with the various Indivisible groups in her district, she was surprised to find that they hadn’t put forward a candidate of their own. In July, she applied to become one of the candidates that the Arena is supporting with fellowships designed to provide the tools and training they’ll need to win next year.

Underwood is, in many ways, the picture of a candidate running on the virtues of Obama: She’s young, African American, reared in his administration—and, as she tells me with mock apology, “not the most liberal Democrat.” She is fine with Elizabeth Warren, but does not agree with Sanders and his followers on many issues, including the legalization of marijuana and the aversion to U.S. intervention in world conflicts. She says she has no time for activist groups like Brand New Congress, which wants to mount primary challenges to Democratic incumbents it deems insufficiently progressive. That doesn’t mean she believes all Democrats must be centrists; she just feels that her own politics happen to match perfectly with those of her suburban and rural district. It’s a place she loves—the landscaped strip malls, the schools named for Indian tribal lands, the way the four-lane roads divide rows of soybeans on one side from residential subdivisions on the other. Her current representative is a Tea Party Republican named Randy Hultgren. “He does not represent our moderate district,” Underwood says. “He is wrong on every issue.”

On the second day of the summit, Underwood joins a panel alongside three other candidates running for Congress next year. Ken Harbaugh, a former Navy pilot who started an organization that deploys service members to disaster areas, explains why he is a candidate in northeastern Ohio. “I know this is going to sound old-fashioned, but if I had to boil it down to one word, it would be patriotism,” he says. “I served my country overseas. We need more people in Washington who put country first and party second.” Andy Kim, a Rhodes scholar who served as an adviser to General David Petraeus on Afghanistan and to President Obama on ISIS, wants to unseat Representative Tom MacArthur of New Jersey, who helped craft the bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act. “Health care affects every aspect of our lives,” Kim says. “Health care is a right. So that’s why we’re fighting.” Haley Stevens, a former Treasury Department staffer who worked on the presidential task force that bailed out the auto industry, touts her insider credentials as an asset. “I worked at the intersection of industry and government, where we can come together for solutions,” she says. “My message is: Your life and work matter.”