Emmanuel Macron Is No Model For Democrats

But say a prayer for Macron’s Jupiterian ambitions, and for the Americans who love him: His low approval rating is now the most exceptional thing about him. It sits at a remarkable 37 percent, pulling him dead even with our very own Donald Trump. “Macron is more unpopular at the three-month point of his first term than any of his immediate predecessors—François Hollande, Nicolas Sarkozy and Jacques Chirac— were at the same point, according to Ifop, the Paris-based polling firm,” The Washington Post explained. His unpopularity is very good news for Le Pen and her xenophobic party the National Front—and a serious warning to anyone concerned with preventing the rise of the global far-right.

Suave, clean-cut, and well-spoken, Macron the candidate seemed like the product of a centrist basement lab. He never pitched himself as a progressive savior. Instead, he perpetuated a pretense that is popular among a Bloombergian Western elite: that what voters really want is a candidate who combines progressive social positions with an economic agenda that is friendly to corporations and austerity-minded bureaucrats.





His policies, if enacted, would transfer wealth from the French working and middle classes to the upper class, and would only worsen an austerity crisis that he helped create as a minister in the previous government of Francois Hollande, the most unpopular president in French history. “All in all, it’s a program nearly guaranteed to aggravate the problems at the heart of France’s political crisis: unemployment, inequality, and poverty,” Cole Stangler wrote in Dissent in April. “These are the same forces driving growing numbers of French people to withdraw from politics altogether—or worse yet, cast ballots for the National Front.”