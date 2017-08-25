Emmanuel Macron Is No Model For Democrats





His policies, if enacted, would transfer wealth from the French working and middle classes to the upper class, and would only worsen an austerity crisis that he helped create as a minister in the previous government of Francois Hollande, the most unpopular president in French history. “All in all, it’s a program nearly guaranteed to aggravate the problems at the heart of France’s political crisis: unemployment, inequality, and poverty,” Cole Stangler wrote in Dissent in April. “These are the same forces driving growing numbers of French people to withdraw from politics altogether—or worse yet, cast ballots for the National Front.”

If Macron is an avatar for anything, it is not for genuine progress but for the presidency as product placement. A former investment banker, he promotes a soft tech-utopianism that reinforces rather than challenges the very forces that drive inequality and popular disillusionment with Europe’s technocrats. According to The Financial Times, Macron’s premier, Edouard Philippe, laughed at suggestions that Macron’s policies are conservative. “Yes, what did you expect?” he said.

Much of the confusion surrounding Macron stems from a misreading of why he won the presidency and why his new party, En Marche!, won a majority in parliament. Voters were always skeptical of his actual agenda: A third of registered voters refused to vote for either Macron or Le Pen in the presidential runoff, “by far the highest rate in recent presidential elections,” according to The Wall Street Journal. Macron was the beneficiary of the total collapse of France’s two traditional parties, including the Socialist Party, which swept into power in 2012 on promises of taxing the wealthy and rolling back Berlin’s punishing austerity regime, only to crater when Hollande changed course and became a dogged supporter of austerity.

His abysmal poll numbers are only the most obvious sign that his approach to politics is deeply, depressingly familiar.

Macron was able to position himself as a political outsider, a man apart from France’s loathed political establishment—never mind that he served in Hollande’s administration, first as deputy secretary-general of the Élysée, then as minister of economy and finance, and in both positions established himself as an ally to the finance industry. Contra his maverick branding, he is not a real political outsider. His abysmal poll numbers are only the most obvious sign that his approach to politics is deeply, depressingly familiar. Marketing may put you in office, but it can only get you so far. You also need a philosophy, and Macron’s is intellectually and morally bankrupt.

There is no exact American analogue to Macron right now. Democrats and Republicans are both distrusted but there is no indication yet that a majority of voters would consider voting for a third party. But within the Democratic Party a similar choice is taking shape between a genuine vision for change and a centrist status quo—as well as a similar risk of producing a Macron-like presidential candidate in 2020.