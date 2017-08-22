Yes, Democrats Have a Fundraising Problem

The main difference is that Republicans have a sitting president who has started fundraising for his re-election campaign early, and who can drive small-dollar donations. “An incumbent president can be a powerful fundraising tool,” Michael Beckel of Issue One told the New Republic. “That’s something that Democrats don’t have right now.” But the Democrats are also presiding over a fractured and scattered fundraising regime, which suggests that, beyond an ambient opposition to Trump, they are divided in terms of both tactics and priorities.

There is no denying that the DNC has struggled to capitalize on progressive energy. It is sorely missing Obama, who proved to be an especially talented fundraiser over his two terms. The DNC’s new chair, Tom Perez, is also in the midst of rebuilding the committee’s staff and revamping its strategy after the debacle of the 2016 election. Still, other groups have had more success.

The party is sorely missing Obama, who proved to be an especially talented fundraiser over his two terms.

In July, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which works to elect Democrats to the House, outraised its Republican counterpart by $6.3 million to $3.8 million, undoubtedly fueled by the upcoming midterms. In 2017, the two parties’ congressional committees are roughly neck-in-neck overall. Meanwhile, grassroots donors drove individual Democratic campaigns like that of Montana’s Rob Quist and Georgia’s Jon Ossoff. After Trump announced his first Muslim ban in January, donations to the ACLU surged, with the group raking in $24 million online over a single weekend, almost seven times than what they raised in the entirety of 2015.