Yes, Democrats Have a Fundraising Problem

Exacerbating this sense of atomization is the fact that the party’s two most famous figures aren’t on the same page. Obama and Hillary Clinton are throwing their respective weight behind their own political groups, rather than behind traditional party organs.

As reported in Politico last October, Obama’s main political priority post-election is to support the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, a new group launched in January and chaired by Eric Holder, Obama’s former attorney general. The NDRC’s focus is on rolling back a decade’s worth of gerrymandering by the Republicans that has decimated the Democratic Party at the local level. While Obama has largely stayed out of the political fray, he did return for one night to host a private fundraiser for the NDRC in July. According to Politico, the NDRC has raised $10.8 million in the first half of the year, much of it from mega-donors like Donald Sussman and Fred Eychaner.

Clinton launched Onward Together in May, a political nonprofit whose stated goal is to help support grassroots groups opposed to Trump. But it remains an open question just what kind of groups her organization will back. Meanwhile, we’ve seen a proliferation of Clinton-esque groups like New Democracy and Win the Future, which seek to steer the party toward the center.

“Obama and Clinton are both high-profile Democrats and neither have been helping the DNC raise much money,” Beckel said. There is a finite amount of resources, and it’s possible that Obama and Clinton are pulling the deep donor networks that they have cultivated away from the party itself. (Obama, however, has reportedly been privately advising Tom Perez.) Their favored projects only add to an already fragmented ecosystem, putting the DNC at an even bigger comparative disadvantage than its Republican counterpart since it also has to compete with two of the party’s biggest stars.

On the one hand, the fragmentation of the party could be considered a healthy development. It might force the DNC to reach out to a broader electorate, rather than relying on a few large donors. On the other, fragmentation also allows private interests to prevail, a troubling development because outside spending groups are typically less accountable and transparent than parties themselves, which have to disclose contributions of over $200 and have a cap on individual donation amounts.

A group like Onward Together, which is a 501(c)(4), does not have to disclose its donors. Such organizations can do so voluntarily, as Organizing for Action and Sanders’s Our Revolution have done, but Onward Together has not, prompting the Campaign Legal Center to write in May that “Clinton’s group is following a dangerous path that could further open the floodgates to even more unaccountable money in politics.” NDRC, which has a similar mission to the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, is part federal PAC, part 501(c)(3), and part 501(c)(4).

At the root of these differences in the fundraising world lies a host of ideological divisions that Democrats have yet to resolve. Are they the party of transparency and small donors? Or will they continue to rely on wealthy individuals and corporations, under the cover of loose campaign finance laws that the party opposes in principle? Are they committed to representing the diversity of opinion on the left? Or is their main function to funnel money to candidates of a particular mold? Do they want to build a movement? Or are they hoping that plain anti-Trump sentiment will obviate the need for one? It may be too early to freak out about the fundraising gap between Republicans and Democrats, but all signs point to a party that remains in disarray.