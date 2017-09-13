Nor will Trump feel constrained by the long-standing protocol that keeps former presidents from commenting on the policies and job performance of their successors. Far from it—because bashing the new tenant at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue will present Trump with his best chance to stir up outrage and get attention. Cable news networks, which pretend to respect the reserve of other ex-presidents, will eat it up.

And he may not even have to depend on Fox News or CNN—his chief media enablers—for television access. Last year, when the punditocracy was still taking a Hillary Clinton presidency for granted, Trump mulled launching his own cable empire to perpetuate right-wing Trumpmania, reasoning (in the words of one of his associates) that “win or lose, we are on to something here.” The fascination of that “win or lose” is its indication that Trump’s view of the American electorate makes no distinction between voters and audiences. If we have learned nothing else about him, it’s that (1) his vast ego needs constant nursing and (2) enhancing the Trump brand is always his top priority, without any differentiation among gaudy casinos, online universities, mail-order steaks, and the presidency of the United States.

All Trump ever wanted to do was to play the president, a role that will be immeasurably easier once he’s actually out of office. Sarah Palin tried and failed to become a TV star after leaving office. Trump enacted that strategy in reverse. As ex-president, he will be perfectly positioned to return to his natural habitat, the simulacrum of “reality TV.” It’s not hard to imagine Trump TV as a ceaseless and influential presence in the cable landscape, tugging Fox News and the rest of the media even further to the right. Every day, Trump could sit in a mock Oval Office and explain how his successor is failing miserably, how terrible all politicians are, how he—and the American people—have been betrayed. He would become America’s ruling maestro of resentment, the nurturer of white male grievance in an increasingly diverse world.

Trump won’t need to burnish his “legacy” as other ex-presidents do, by politely writing their memoirs and launching foundations devoted to eradicating poverty or disease. He’ll just keep right on being Trump, wrecking and insulting everything in sight that isn’t his, all in the interest of selling crap emblazoned with his name. The only tradition he’s likely to follow is the building of his presidential library, which is sure to be a lulu. Even former presidents far better at simulating modesty have been unable to resist monumentalizing themselves for posterity. Unlike his predecessors, however, Trump is unhindered by taste. The damn thing will probably look like Caesar’s Palace crossed with a Bond villain’s lair. Its scale will make the average aircraft carrier look like a skiff. Granted, the way things are going on the legal front, Trump may wind up having to build it in Saudi Arabia—but that’s hardly a guarantee of improved decor.

Reference photo: Tom Pennington/Getty

It’s impossible to imagine, in other words, that Trump will be any more of a normal ex-president than he was a normal president. After all, he’s not a figure whose power and influence rely on political respectability or establishment approval. Rather, Trump belongs to the great line of reprobate politicians, from James Michael Curley to Marion Barry, who thrive on notoriety and gain strength from scandal. Curley was once reelected as mayor of Boston while under federal indictment, retaining his popularity even as he spent part of his term in prison. Barry, likewise, parlayed his federal conviction for drug possession into a fourth term as mayor of Washington. Like these renegade politicians, Trump will use his infamy to cement his ties with his followers, and to fight on even in the face of political defeat or criminal indictment. He’ll sulphurize the air more or less constantly with crackpot, malignant yarns about the Deep State enemies arrayed against him and the Republican jackals who betrayed him. The Jake Tappers, Chuck Todds, and Wolf Blitzers will get it in the neck until they wish they’d been born without one. As ex-president, he’ll do everything he can to delegitimize our entire system of government even more than he has as president. He’ll find a way to implicate Hillary, too. At some level, he’ll never forgive her for losing the election to him. Kamala Harris, or whoever, will have her hands full 24-7 rebutting Trump’s wild accusations and cuckoo gambits to discredit her presidency. And Trump’s base, or whatever is left of it, will take his every last word as gospel truth.

Now imagine how drastically all this mayhem gets ratcheted up if Trump is forced to leave office prematurely. Almost one-quarter of the American public was still firmly in Richard Nixon’s camp the week he resigned. Trump’s bedrock devotees will stay equally loyal, even if Vladimir Putin starts hosting public screenings of the pee tape in the Kremlin every Wednesday. Only Trump’s base won’t accept his departure as Nixon’s did, because Trump himself will be egging them on to see his eviction from the White House as the worst injustice ever perpetrated in America’s—in any country’s—history.

The German word for this is Dolchstoss. That was the myth, wildly popular in right-wing German circles after 1918, that they would have won the First World War if only they’d gotten the chance. Instead, the Kaiser’s proud army was “stabbed in the back” by cunning Jews, craven politicos, and other such dubiously cosmopolitan, non-Junker types.

America’s own pre-eminent Dolchstoss myth explains our defeat in Vietnam in similar terms. Ronald Reagan swore by it. When Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo asked, “Do we get to win this time?” before heading back to ’Nam for revenge, in one of the signature movies of the Reagan years, nobody needed to ask who had stood in the way of victory: hippie peaceniks, morale-undermining journalists, pinheaded rad-lib intellectuals, “Hanoi Jane” Fonda and her fellow Hollywood pinkos, and George McGovern, among others.

The Dolchstoss myth that’s sure to take hold if Trump is impeached or quits under pressure will be virulent. The tale his devotees will raise their children to swear by will describe the nefarious way that coastal elites, partisan Democrats, the liberal media, and a whole slew of other pseudo-Americans—from Muslims relishing our surprise introduction to sharia law to transgender weirdos, man-hating feminists, and America-hating Obama zombies, not to mention pusillanimous establishment Republicans—all conspired to deprive them of the greatest president ever: the only one they felt ever spoke for them. There will be talk of armed insurrection. Aspiring Dylann Roofs will look for an enemy headquarters to shoot up. It will be ugly.

Trump will love it. Since he has no concern for the country’s greater good, he’ll do everything he can to keep his base’s passions choleric. He already dotes on being their red-capped messiah, but their martyred Christ? He will be the greatest person ever to be anybody’s martyred Christ. As unlikely as the image seems to us crucifiers—please, God, let him be wearing more than a loincloth—Trumpmania’s already manifest status as distorted religious cultism will go into overdrive. MAGA will be the new INRI.

The point of accepting that we will never be free of Trump is to liberate ourselves from our own illusions and wishful thinking.

Most likely, Trump will be perceived as a martyr even if he keels over of natural causes in the Oval Office sometime in the next three years. That’s not a remote possibility when we’re talking about an obese, rage-filled, 71-year-old man with an amazingly unhealthy lifestyle. (If you thought Sean Spicer had it rough, you’ve clearly never pictured the hell of being Trump’s doctor.) If that should happen, the Trump legend will undoubtedly embrace the claim that “they” killed him by hounding the great man until his heart couldn’t take it. One smug little chuckle too many from Rachel Maddow the night he accidentally tuned in to MSNBC while looking for Tucker Carlson Tonight, and blam! Every president’s grave draws visitors, but Trump’s could be the first at which masses of people kneel. Down the road, Muslim Americans and other red-state undesirables could learn that they’re better off staying indoors every June 14: Trump’s birthday.

And here we come to the reason that we must give up our fantasy of a world without Trump. The point of accepting that we will never be free of his mania is not to drive ourselves into an even deeper depression, but rather to liberate ourselves from our own illusions and wishful thinking. Before Trump, we lived in a make-believe world of our own creation. The first black man in history had been elected president. The first woman was about to succeed him. Nothing, certainly not an infantile blowhard who thrived on debt and deception, could derail the inevitable rise of a lasting liberal majority. The arc of the moral universe, we were assured, bent toward justice.

To wish for Trump to go away is to believe that the forces underlying his rise to power will somehow cease to exist. But his success will only serve to inspire imitators. Lower down the political food chain, mini-Trumps will keep sprouting like mushrooms for generations to come. Trump has mobilized a new majority of forthright bigots within the Republican Party, and they will no longer be content with the racist dog whistles of old. It’s not just that crafty shape-shifters like Ted Cruz or Tom Cotton could attempt to remake themselves in the master’s image. The great danger is that the White House could one day be held by a Trumpian disciple who is actually competent at bypassing the constitutional impediments to tyranny. In the hands of a President Pence, Trump’s demagoguery would be far more likely to undermine the foundations of American democracy. And now that Trump has changed the parameters of what is acceptable as president, the old aspirational slogan that “anyone can become president” has taken on a new meaning; already, there is serious talk among Republicans about Senator Kid Rock. However crass, truth-averse, greedy, unqualified, or compromised Trump’s successors may be, they can be confident that they will never exceed the now-degraded boundaries of political decency and responsibility established by their champion.

The day will come when we are free of Trump the president. But the day will not come when we are free of Trumpism, in all its ugly and vicious manifestations, until we unflinchingly embrace the world that he has helped to create, and focus on devising the strategies and agenda that it will take to overcome and counteract everything that he represents, both today and long into the future. Once Trump’s carnival presidency is over, after all, it won’t much matter how his exit happened. The political class and its media enablers will attempt to go back to business as usual—but Trump’s supporters won’t. As much as we may wish otherwise, the rancorous, intolerant America he flushed out of hiding won’t cease to exist simply because he’s left the White House. Eventually, there may come a day when we can look back upon the Trump era without triggering our PTSD. But that will only happen if we put aside our delusion of returning to a world without Trump and see him for what he is: a symptom of something deep and intractable in the American psyche that was not caused by a single election, and cannot be cured by one.