The Unknown Girl, the new film by the Belgian brothers Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, is a peculiar whodunit. The film is more interested in the victim’s identity than the killer’s, and it’s not the authorities who search for the answers but a bystander to the crime—that is, if what caused the death was even a crime and not an accident. The investigations skirt decaying industrial zones around the river and the highway in Liège, a Belgian city adjacent to Seraing, the Dardennes’ hometown and the setting for most of their films. There are construction sites, dusty fenced-in clearings, and dismal apartment blocks. We meet drug addicts, desperate immigrants, and criminal elements. The film fuses the roving vision of postindustrial precarity that defined the Dardenne brothers’ last two features, Two Days, One Night (2014) and The Kid With a Bike (2012), with the noirish turns of Lorna’s Silence (2009) and L’Enfant (2005), which depict a vicious world closing in on itself. To complicate matters, at the film’s center the Dardennes place an amateur detective who doesn’t naturally belong to this parlous world.

The mystery begins with a typical Dardenne moment: a casual act that turns out to bear a heavy moral weight. Dr. Jenny Davin (Adèle Haenel) is a young physician about to leave her post at a small practice in a working-class district. Her boss is retiring, and she has found a better-paid position at a tonier medical outfit across town. One night, as she and her intern, Julien (Olivier Bonnaud), are finishing up at the office, someone buzzes at the door. Jenny tells Julien not to answer it. They’ve already stayed an hour late, and their patients should know better than to bother them after hours. Julien departs a few minutes later in a state of agitation. Jenny leaves for a party at her new practice. Julien never returns to work, and will tell Jenny that he’s returning to his home village, giving up medicine after five years of study. The next morning, Jenny is met by a pair of detectives (Ben Hamidou and Laurent Caron) asking to see her office’s surveillance video from the night before. The person buzzing at the door was a teenage girl who’s been found dead at a construction site by the river. No one has any idea who she is.

Jenny blames herself for the girl’s death. The surveillance footage shows that she was desperate, seemingly trying to escape from someone, probably the person who killed her. Jenny’s guilt is intensified by loosely connected feelings of class guilt—the fact that she was hurrying to leave her patients for a swishier gig and a party in her honor at her fancy new office. She gives up her new post and instead takes over her old boss’s practice, resigning herself to a lower income and to living in the modest accommodations attached to her office. She’ll go on spending her evenings making house calls and writing methadone prescriptions, never not answering the buzzer or the phone.

Making her rounds, Jenny asks her patients if they know the dead girl. She becomes the conscience of this patchwork community, and as such she’s no longer an entirely welcome presence. Her patients want her to stop asking questions. A boy named Bryan (Louka Minnella) admits that he saw the girl fellating an old man in a camper parked in a vacant lot. But thinking about the case gives him crippling indigestion, and his father (Jérémie Renier) suffers back pain that requires a morphine injection. The questions are making them sick. When she gets too close to the pimps the girl was working for, they threaten her. Even the detectives want her to knock it off: She’s alienating informants they need in an ongoing drug case. Anyone who might know something has reason to want the death to go unexplained.