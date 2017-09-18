And it wasn’t just the Plaza Hotel that was buying the book in bulk. According to O’Donnell, Trump executives were instructed to buy thousands of copies for their properties. In typical Trump fashion, the boss pitted his top executives against each other: When Trump’s then-wife, Ivana, ordered 4,000 books for the Trump Castle Casino in Atlantic City, O’Donnell was warned that he needed to match her. “Hey, Jack,” a fellow executive cautioned him, “you better buy as many books as Ivana, or Donald will use it against you.”

Trump executives purchased thousands of copies of The Art of the Deal—so many, in fact, they had to find creative ways to get rid of them all.

At the time Trump was purchasing stacks of his own book, gaming the Times best-seller list was just coming into fashion for desperate writers and publishers. Jacqueline Susann’s Valley of the Dolls, published in 1966, and Wayne Dyer’s Your Erroneous Zones, published in 1976, each benefited from large orders that helped propel them to best-seller status. But Trump helped pioneer the cheating among business authors, who have more resources to rig the system. “Much of this was not very public,” says Laura Miller, a sociologist at Brandeis University who studies the publishing industry. “When you have someone who is the executive of a large organization, there are more financial resources available for large purchases of books—and more of a rationale for doing so.”

The benefits of rigging the system are huge. For authors, being able to tout themselves as a New York Times best-seller can help them land more book deals, TV appearances, and other lucrative gigs. Trump, for his part, parlayed his best-seller status into two new careers: first as host of The Apprentice, and then as leader of the free world. “The New York Times name lends a certain kind of gravitas,” says Miller. “It shows that one is popular among the public, and that this very respected news outlet is certifying that popularity.”

Not long after the success of The Art of the Deal, the Times began taking steps to protect the integrity of its list. In 1995, after business authors Michael Treacy and Fred Wiersema allegedly spent $250,000 purchasing their own books, the Times added a dagger symbol next to books that benefited from large bulk purchases of the kind the Trump Organization was making. But that hasn’t stopped opportunists—especially politicians—from manipulating the numbers. Over the past three decades, Al D’Amato, Scott Brown, Herman Cain, Sarah Palin, and Joe Lieberman have all been busted for using campaign funds to purchase their own books to distribute to donors. In 2015, Ted Cruz got in a lengthy spat with the Times, which refused to place him on its best-seller list after he spent $122,000 on his own book. Even Trump himself returned to the practice he pioneered with The Art of the Deal. Last year, The Daily Beast reported that Trump had illegally spent $55,000 of his campaign funds on thousands of copies of his new manifesto, Crippled America—an initial boost that helped it gain a spot on the Times chart as well, where it stayed for three months.

Even without Trump’s manipulation, The Art of the Deal would have become a best-seller. Demand ultimately proved to be so high that Random House, the book’s publisher, had trouble keeping bookstores stocked with copies. But Trump’s bulk purchases generated much-needed buzz at a crucial moment—and, like so much else he does, served to stroke his ego. While his hotel staffs were hustling to give away all the unsold copies of The Art of Deal he had purchased, Trump insisted on setting up a table in Trump Tower to personally autograph the book for guests. “He loved doing it,” recalls Tony Schwartz, the book’s co-author. Even as The Art of the Deal was garnering the stamp of approval from a publication he now derides as “fake news,” Trump wanted to experience the adulation firsthand.