How Not to Adapt a Manga Classic

As Masi Oka, the Japanese actor best known for his role as Hiro Nakamura in Heroes and who has a small cameo in the film, told Vulture, “The whole idea of whitewashing is putting white people in roles that were meant to be a different race. But this wasn’t specifically a racially bound story, because it was set in America.” Wingard has taken a similar line, arguing that he had created a completely new story that built on the original material, rather than a straight adaptation.

But the result is that the whitewashing goes well beyond casting, with the story itself becoming completely Americanized. In the original series Light Yagami grows up in a happy family, the son of a police detective. He is brilliant, gets top marks at school, dates nice girls, and is an all-around perfect teenage boy. Which is what makes his god complex so compelling; the cold logic with which he targets hundreds people is sociopathic, as is his conviction that his individual view of justice is supreme. It is also what makes the show universal, a nod to how power can turn even the most stable and successful boy into a fascist. Light Yagami is not meant to be a sympathetic character.





In contrast, Nat Wolff’s Light is given a troubled backstory. His mother was killed by a man who paid off the jury to avoid going to prison. Light gets beat up at school; his teachers don’t understand him and his father is standoffish. Like the original series he is a mass murderer, yes, but he is cast in a much more agreeable light. As Isha Aran wrote at Splinter, “It’s this absolution of Light that actually whitewashes the story. Once again, a white American kid isn’t actually responsible for the murders he commits.”