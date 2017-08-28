How Not to Adapt a Manga Classic





In contrast, Nat Wolff’s Light is given a troubled backstory. His mother was killed by a man who paid off the jury to avoid going to prison. Light gets beat up at school; his teachers don’t understand him and his father is standoffish. Like the original series he is a mass murderer, yes, but he is cast in a much more agreeable light. As Isha Aran wrote at Splinter, “It’s this absolution of Light that actually whitewashes the story. Once again, a white American kid isn’t actually responsible for the murders he commits.”

There are, of course, problems with the original series. It suffers from the misogyny that pervades much of anime. All of the protagonists are male, with the exception of the character Misa Amane (who is now Mia Sutton, played by Margaret Qualley, in the new movie), a scantily-clad model who is Light’s obsessive girlfriend. But these present opportunities for Wingard, who claims he wanted to make a movie that was truly new. A version of Death Note with a powerful female protagonist would have been an impressive reimagining.

A version of Death Note with a powerful female protagonist would have been an impressive reimagining.

But the new Death Note does nothing to rectify these failings, while also missing the mark on all the good stuff. Near the beginning of the movie, when Light is pressing Ryuk about all the rules written in the death note, Ryuk groans in response, “Is that what we’re going to do with the note, Light? Rules and warnings?” Then, at breakneck speed, the movie plows through 90 minutes of action in just that spirit: The rules become secondary to the alleyway chases and Light making out with his girlfriend, while they kill some 400 people over the course of a 30-second montage. But the myriad ways in which these deceptively simple rules complicate the plot is precisely what made the original manga so interesting.

Wingard’s inability to appreciate this is most evident in his treatment of the character L, the genius detective brought on to track down Light and who is Light’s only match in wits. In the movie, L is played by Lakeith Stanfield, whose singular performance is tasked with carrying an entire failing movie on its back. (Stanfield also recently gave a wonderfully bizarre L-like interview to GQ: “I was a fan… of… justice. I’ve always been a fan of justice. And uh. Carrying out ... Bringing it to those who deserve it.”)

In the new movie, L is introduced in a press conference to the media, in which he challenges Light to kill him. Because he doesn’t give away his real name and L’s face is covered, Light fails to do so, leading L to deduce that Light needs both a name and a face to murder his victims. In the original series, however, the set-up is far more precise: L has a death row inmate pretend to be him in the press conference, and when Light kills him, that’s when L discovers that all Light needs is a name and face. L also reveals to Light that while it was announced that the press conference was being aired globally, it was actually being aired in one small region after another, which is how L discovers that Light is located in the Kanto region of Tokyo. The devils in Death Note are most certainly in the details, and Wingard fails to respect them at all.