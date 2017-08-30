The picket against sex segregated job ads was one of the first major actions of a new body called the National Organization for Women. NOW had been formed the previous autumn at a conference in Washington, DC. Envisioned as an “NAACP for women,” the group set out to promote equality in the public sphere and a shift towards egalitarian marriages, along with greater access to health care, childcare, and pregnancy leave. By the summer of 1967, its members were ready to take on increasingly confrontational actions. “We picketed the Times,” remembered Muriel Fox, a founding member of NOW who was involved in the campaign. “It was one of our bitterest fights.”

The Times itself took note of the initial picket with an article on an inside page, accompanied by a photograph. However, it devoted more than half of the story to a response from newspaper vice president Monroe Green, who contended that the “advertisements are arranged in columns captioned ‘Male’ and ‘Female’ for the convenience of readers.” A subsequent article by New York Times Magazine writer Martha Weinman Lear described a meeting between the paper and NOW protesters, at which Times executives argued that integrating their ads would mean “fewer jobs for women because men would be applying for them.”

Nearly a year of continued agitation was required before such arguments lost their grip. At subsequent pickets demonstrators chanted, “The New York Times is a sex-offender!” As the campaign continued, women trained their sights on additional targets as well. In December 1967, NOW conducted demonstrations in five cities targeting the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, calling on the agency to reverse its position that sex-segregated ads were not a form of illegal discrimination. On August 5, 1968, after NOW filed a lawsuit against the agency, the EEOC complied with protesters’ demands. It ruled that separate male and female help wanted ads violated the Civil Rights Act, except in cases in which sex was a bona fide occupational qualification. On December 1, the Times—along with the New York Post, the Daily News, and the Village Voice—finally announced that it would integrate its listings.

NOW’s picket proved influential in many respects. Along with actions such as the disruption of the 1968 Miss America pageant, it helped to kick off a whirlwind period of protest that marked the peak of what became known as second wave feminism. During this time, feminists held speak-outs to protest abortion restrictions, performed “Un-Wedding” ceremonies at the New York Bridal Fair in Madison Square Garden, and occupied the offices of the Ladies Home Journal to demand that women edit the magazine.

Today, help-wanted ads are no longer segregated by sex, and feminists secured real victories in breaking into male-dominated professions. Yet labor in the United States remains gendered. Some of the job classifications identified by the Bureau of Labor Statistics as the fastest-growing professions in our country remain female-dominated and low-wage. These include home health aids, whose average earnings in 2016 totaled just $22,600. Such care work is disproportionately performed by women of color and immigrants, who are vulnerable to abuse by employers. And because care work is still very much considered “women’s work,” the undervaluing of this labor contributes to the persistent pay gap between men and women.