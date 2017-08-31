As the Arkema crisis is unfolding, an EPA chemical plant safety rule is on hold.

[The rule] required facilities to conduct root-cause analyses in the event of a chemical release or explosion, to pinpoint exactly what led to the incident. The rule also required facilities to contract with an independent third-party to perform a compliance audit after any incident that caused death, injury, or significant damage. Under the Obama administration’s rule, regulated facilities would have to provide local emergency responders with the facility’s emergency response plan and would have to conduct annual exercises to test the facility’s ability to effectively communicate with both emergency responders and the public in the event of a release or explosion. Finally, the rule required that chemical facilities share chemical hazard information with the public upon request, and that the companies provide notification of the availability of such information on their website, via social media, or some other public platform.

Just to be completely clear: The EPA’s decision to delay this particular rule is in no way affecting the situation at the Arkema plant. But environmental groups are pointing to Arkema as an example of what could happen in the future without the regulations. “The Arkema disaster is just the kind situation that the Chemical Disaster Rule is meant to mitigate,” said Gordon Sommers, an Earthjustice attorney suing the EPA over its delay of the regulation. “The last thing that a community battling hurricanes and floods needs is a hazardous chemical release on top of that, but unfortunately that extra threat is what many communities in Texas and Louisiana face because the Trump Administration is delaying chemical disaster prevention measures.”

On Thursday the White House announced that the president would donate $1 million of his personal fortune to hurricane relief efforts. But if you were expecting to hear Trump’s EPA pledge to implement the Chemical Disaster Rule, you’ll have to keep on waiting.