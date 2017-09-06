The easiest way to get Trump’s ear? Paying to play at one of his golf clubs.

According to USA Today, whose reporters had the unenviable job of scouring thousands of golfers’ social media posts, dozens of lobbyists and federal contractors are paying members of Trump’s private golf clubs, whose initial membership fees can add up to $100,000, plus annual dues. This money, of course, goes towards enriching the president. And many of those same people have just happened to play on days when Trump is also golfing (and boy has Trump spent a lot of days golfing!), meaning that they are getting some serious access to the president.

While it is not illegal for contractors and lobbyists to spend money at Trump’s establishments, the ethical implications are stark: If you are wealthy, you can pay the president for face time. This is especially troubling given that Trump is well-known for agreeing with the last person who speaks with him, and will hang out with basically anyone who wants to post a picture of him on Instagram.

Such an honor to meet our 45th President last night #MAGA A post shared by King Kendall (@kendall_lynsi) on Feb 11, 2017 at 11:12am PST

Not to mention that in February, when Trump was meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Mar-A-Lago, the two responded to a North Korean ballistic missile test on an open-air terrace in full view of paying members: