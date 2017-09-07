President Donald Trump’s decision on Tuesday to phase out Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the Obama-era program that protects young undocumented immigrants from deportation, already faces a legal challenge. New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and 15 other attorneys general filed a lawsuit Wednesday accusing the Trump administration of violating the equal protection clause of the Fourteenth Amendment by discriminating against “DREAMers” of Mexican origin. Trump’s order is almost certain to reach the Supreme Court, and it’s just as likely that Justice Anthony Kennedy will represent the deciding vote. Once thought to be among the Court’s more conservative justices, Kennedy has in recent years often found himself balanced on the point of a swing-vote spear. With this case, however, he will have two serious precedents to overcome: Yick Wo v. Hopkins, and his own words.

Yick Wo was one of the most unique, improbable, and pivotal civil rights decisions in American legal history. The case dates from 1880, when the San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance requiring all laundries not constructed of brick or stone to obtain a special operating license. The board claimed this was necessary because of the extreme fire hazard created by laundries housed in wooden buildings. At the time, all but ten of the 320 laundries in San Francisco were wood framed, as were 90 percent of all the city’s buildings. While non-discriminatory on its face, this ordinance was directed at a specific minority: Three-quarters of the city’s laundries were owned by Chinese people, who dominated the business in the wake of the 1849 Gold Rush.

Anti-Chinese sentiment was rampant in the West. Moves to restrict immigration—at first applied only to manual laborers and “loose women”—culminated in the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, the first law in U.S. history that prohibited a specific ethnic group from entering the country. Laws against the Chinese people already in America, like San Francisco’s laundry ordinance, were commonplace. After it took effect, 280 license applications were submitted. Eighty were granted, all to white owners. Not one Chinese laundry owner, out of the 200 who applied, was granted a license.

One of those denied was the proprietor of the Yick Wo laundry. He had come to the country in 1861, and had run his business for 22 years. Like many Chinese immigrants, he had never become a citizen (and then the Exclusion Act precluded the possibility). Although the Yick Wo laundry had passed inspections by both the fire wardens and the health department, the owner was ordered to close his business. He refused, was arrested, and then charged a $10 fine. When he declined to pay it, he was sent to jail. (There’s disagreement about the owner’s actual name, but it was not Yick Wo. However, in charging the man, Sheriff Peter Hopkins called him Yick Wo, thus the case name.)