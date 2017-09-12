Amidst the incessant clamor coming from the White House, it has been difficult for works of fiction to make themselves heard. An unlikely exception might be Moby-Dick, which is enjoying new relevance in an era that has been overwhelmed by the antics of one extremely volatile man. Our president has been compared to Ahab, a deranged captain steering the ship of state by the lights of his own obsessions. His supporters say the president is actually the white whale, the victim of deranged enemies who will stop at nothing in their monomaniacal pursuit of him. There is also something about Moby-Dick’s high passion and baroque prose that matches our fraught moment, which explains the popularity among political writers of the Twitter feed @MobyDickatSea. Several times a day the account will tweet a snippet from the book, and many of them are eerily apropos, such as: “But shall this crazed old man be tamely suffered to drag a whole ship’s company down to doom with him?”



MELVILLE By Jean Giono New York Review Classics; 127 pp.; $14

It is always a good time to re-read Moby-Dick, but it is an especially good time to re-examine why it is so important, so oddly consoling, to see our world reflected in writing, even when that reflection is terrifying. The relationship between life and literature is the subject of Jean Giono’s Melville, a short, unclassifiable book (part essay, part novella, part biography) that accompanied the 1941 publication of Giono’s French translation of Herman Melville’s opus, and that is now being released in English for the first time. For Giono, literature and reality overlap the way that waves sweep over the shore, one ceaselessly refreshing the other and, in certain wondrous moments, giving it a glassy clearness. For instance, while reading Moby-Dick in the forests of his native Provence, he would feel “the trunk of the pine groan and sway against [his] back like a mast heavy with wind-filled sails.” Literature reflects, yes, returning the world to us, but also imbues our lives with its peculiar colors, and makes meaning of what would otherwise be meaningless.

The color of a work of literature is the mind of its author, and this is what Giono, himself the author of many fictional works, has endeavored to explore. How does the character of an artist seep into his or her art? Giono’s Melville is largely a fictional account of Herman Melville’s 1849 trip to London to submit the novel White-Jacket to his publisher. There, he meets an Irish nationalist named Adelina White, who becomes a one-woman audience—a kind of ideal reader—for Melville’s flights of fancy as they journey across an English countryside that looks a lot like Giono’s French countryside. There is also a very brief künstelrroman in which a young Melville sets out to sea, providing fodder for a life’s worth of novels, and wrestles with an angel, a figure of divine inspiration who “illuminates the impenetrable mystery of the intercourse between humans and the gods.” This encounter informs all of Melville’s works, but particularly Moby-Dick, a novel about “somebody who eventually takes up the sword, or the harpoon, to start a fight against god himself,” as the fictional Melville tells a fictional Nathaniel Hawthorne when he returns to America.

Giono suggests that there is more than a bit of Melville in Captain Ahab, and that the character’s obsession with the white whale is a metaphor for the novelist’s own struggle with the great unknown: the blank pages that spread out toward the horizon like an ocean, waiting to be filled. Every book Melville wrote was a product of this struggle; every book was steeped in himself. As Giono writes, “His titles are, in reality, nothing but subtitles. The real title of each and every one of his books is Melville, Melville, Melville, again Melville, always Melville.”