With their primary responsibility to shareholders and not consumers, these firms constantly devise new services to sell. Transunion recently sold an add-on to businesses wanting to avoid transactions with terrorists or drug dealers, by improperly matching people by name with the Office of Foreign Assets Control database. Sergio Ramirez, the lead plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit against Transunion, was falsely tagged as a drug kingpin. Transunion was fined $60 million over this in June.

Credit bureaus also sell to non-lenders. Almost half of all employers use credit checks in the hiring process, using it as a proxy for responsibility and trust. This biases businesses against anyone with debt regardless of the circumstance, and creates a spiral where people with bad credit can’t get a job, leading to greater financial hardship and worse credit. The correlation between debt and race makes this practically discriminatory.

For a long time, no federal agency monitored private companies’ compliance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act; the FTC could only bring law enforcement cases, not day-to-day supervision. Now, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Senator Elizabeth Warren’s brainchild, has that authority and has improved the landscape. “It’s why the fight for CFPB is so critical,” said Chi Chi Wu, referring to Republican efforts to gut the consumer protection agency. “If it’s weakened, we’ve gotten rid of the most important measure to keep them in check.”

However, credit reporting bureaus aren’t legally liable for errors on your credit report. The “furnishers” of the information are the liable party; credit bureaus are only obligated to fix mistakes. And with the tight oligopoly of three bureaus, there isn’t much advantage in getting reports right or protecting the data used to create them.

In fact, the industry wants to shield itself from its own incompetence. The same day as the Equifax announcement, House Republicans held a hearing on a bill to massively curtail damages from private litigation under the FCRA. It would eliminate punitive damages and cap statutory damages to $500,000. If the bill becomes law, the 143 million victims of the Equifax breach eligible for the class action lawsuit filed Friday would be able to get a maximum of one-third of a penny in restitution. The credit industry’s chief trade group has lobbied for the bill, and it’s also fighting—against the CFPB—to maintain mandatory arbitration clauses that block class-action lawsuits altogether.

There’s a better way to handle consumer credit. Lenders don’t need inaccurate reports from self-interested companies; they can do their own due diligence. Employers and other non-lenders simply shouldn’t have access to such sensitive personal data. The FICO formula could be made open-source and available for license if it’s so important. And banks could learn far more from relationships with borrowers than the imperfect science of credit scoring. We don’t really need this middleman.

You might suggest that competition and innovation can solve this problem. So far, it’s been a disaster. Consumers don’t just have a FICO score, but an “e-score” that follows your online history and uses zip codes to infer socioeconomic status. These bad models create feedback loops that consign those living among poor people to the same high interest rates as those who are poor. Facebook considered offering a credit score to lenders based on social media profiles; in this Black Mirror–like dystopia, your friends could damage your ability to get a mortgage.

Unregulated credit algorithms don’t work. And we’re finding that the Equifax model, with consumers as products, doesn’t work either. Plenty of countries, like Germany, have “public registries” to hold and report information to lenders. “Government has its own screw-ups, but at least government is accountable to the voters,” said Chi Chi Wu. “I think it’s worth considering.”

Even with tighter regulation, a trio of powerful companies should not be entrusted with controlling Americans’ most vital financial data. The structures set up to maintain Big Data are woefully inadequate, and even more, they’re unnecessary. The Equifax breach offers a critical lesson in exactly what information large corporations keep on us, how they exploit and mishandle it, and why the time has come to break up this oligopoly.