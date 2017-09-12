Trump just waived 26 environmental laws—and two religious freedom laws—to build his wall.

A three-mile section of border fencing in California will be constructed without federal protections for clean water and air, endangered species, and historic sites, according to a notice posted Tuesday in the Federal Register. Elaine Duke, the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, said in the notice that the “El Centro Sector,” which covers the eastern half of California’s border with Mexico, is “an area of high illegal entry for which there is an immediate need to construct border barriers and roads.”

The area is also home to wildlife habitat—including some threatened and endangered species—as well as farmland, desert vegetation, wetlands, archaeological resources, and prehistoric sites, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection environmental assessment of the area in 2012. But none of that will get in the way of Trump’s wall. Here are all the laws that have been waived, per Tuesday’s notice.

The National Environmental Policy Act



The Endangered Species Act



The Clean Water Act



The National Historic Preservation Act



The Migratory Bird Treaty Act



The Migratory Bird Conservation Act



The Clean Air Act



The Archeological Resources Protection Act



The Paleontological Resources Preservation Act



The Federal Cave Resources Protection Act of 1988



The Safe Drinking Water Act



The Noise Control Act



The Solid Waste Disposal Act



The Resource Conservation and Recovery Act



The Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act



The Archaeological and Historic Preservation Act



The Antiquities Act



The Historic Sites, Buildings, and Antiquities Act



The Farmland Protection Policy Act



The Federal Land Policy and Management Act



Section 10 of the Reclamation Project Act of 1939



The National Fish and Wildlife Act of 1956



The Fish and Wildlife Coordination Act



The Administrative Procedure Act



The Rivers and Harbors Act of 1899



The Eagle Protection Act



The Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act



The American Indian Religious Freedom Act



The Religious Freedom Restoration Act



With these waivers, this section of fencing can be built on top of archeological sites, historic and cultural sites, endangered species habitat, and drinking water sources. Construction vehicles and equipment can emit as much as they want into the air and make as much noise as they want. If construction happens to threaten Native American religious sites, that won’t be a problem, either.