People like Chelsea Manning have always been unwelcome at places like Harvard.

On Wednesday, the Harvard Kennedy School announced that Manning was going to be one of its visiting fellows for the fall semester. In response to this acknowledgment of Manning’s role as a whistleblower and transgender activist, the intelligence community revolted. Michael Morell, an ex-CIA chief, resigned from his position as a senior fellow, and Mike Pompeo, the current CIA director, canceled a scheduled Harvard talk. Under pressure, Douglas W. Elmendorf, the Kennedy School’s dean, rescinded Manning’s fellowship in the middle of the night.

In response, Manning tweeted the following:

honored to be 1st disinvited trans woman visiting @harvard fellow 😌 they chill marginalized voices under @cia pressure 😎🌈💕 #WeGotThis https://t.co/7ViF3GaSec — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) September 15, 2017

this is what a military/police/intel state looks like 🕵️🕵️‍♀️ the @cia determines what is and is not taught at @harvard 😎🌈💕 #WeGotThis https://t.co/09xIJGlhgf — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) September 15, 2017

The unfortunate truth is that it was surprising that Harvard invited Manning at all, while its decision to cave to pressure from the CIA is not. College campuses around the country have close ties to the national security apparatus. According to a 2015 report by Vice News on the most militarized universities in America, 100 schools received a combined $3 billion in national security research and development funding. The report calls Harvard, which ranks number 32 on the list, the “king of executive education for the national security elite and mid-management set.”