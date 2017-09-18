As a country, we need to ostracize and shame Sean Spicer.

The Emmys were last night and, for the most part, they were fine. Riz Ahmed, Sterling K. Brown, and Donald Glover won. Nicole Kidman was allowed to speak uninterrupted for 27 minutes. Elisabeth Moss winning for The Handmaid’s Tale almost made up for her Top of the Lake accent getting snubbed in 2013. And Stephen Colbert talked about the president in that funny-but-not-Colbert Report-funny way he’s settled into on The Late Show. So, mostly fine!

But one moment stood out: Sean Spicer was wheeled onstage behind a podium to rehabilitate his image:

This is embarrassing for everyone involved. Colbert stumbles over his setup. The audience groans. The only person excited about this is Spicer himself, and for good reason: He should be a pariah, but here he is at the Emmys, being given a literal podium to make the case that he’s not a monster.