Backpage has successfully defended itself against lawsuits by invoking Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which gives websites legal immunity for content posted by users. For instance, if ISIS posts a recruiting video on YouTube, the site can take the content down. But YouTube cannot be sued by a victim of terrorism or by a family whose son watched an ISIS video and went off to join them. SESTA would make an exception to Section 230 for victims of sex trafficking. If a court finds that a website facilitated this specific crime, it could be held legally responsible.

While Backpage is the target of this bill, Google, which doesn’t accept ads from Backpage, has rallied opposition to it. Stewart Jeffries, the company’s lead lobbyist, urged congressional staffers not to touch Section 230, calling it “one of the foundational statutes for the Internet” and arguing that SESTA would increase legal risk for online platforms that depend on user-generated content. This almost immediately caused a backlash, most notably by New York Times columnist Nick Kristof, who said that “this reflects the tech world’s moral blindness about what’s happening outside its bubble.” Meanwhile, Consumer Watchdog accused Google of manipulating its search algorithm to favor links that take its side in the debate; search engines Bing and Duck Duck Go offer a more balanced array of links.

The tech world does suffer from a certain moral blindness. And if Google is using its search engine to steer public opinion in its favor, it should be penalized for it. But on the merits of SESTA, Google may have a case.

One argument against the bill is that the Justice Department is already equipped to go after sex trafficking websites. The SAVE Act, passed in 2015, made it a federal crime to publish sex ads online that involve trafficking victims. The Justice Department has an active grand jury in Phoenix investigating Backpage, and has prosecuted and shut down two other sites that served prostitution ads. Documents obtained by The Washington Post reportedly show that a contractor for the site “has been aggressively soliciting and creating sex-related ads,” which, if true, would make the Section 230 hurdle irrelevant. And the California attorney general’s office is moving forward with a lawsuit against Backpage for allegedly violating state money laundering statutes.

It’s true that several lawsuits have been tossed out because of Section 230. But Eric Goldman of the Santa Clara University School of Law, who is testifying at Tuesday’s hearing, points out that degrading Section 230 to prevent this defense, instead of using other law enforcement tools, would have wide-ranging impacts for any website that allows third parties to post on it. Whether you believe this argument depends on what you think of the narrow targeting of SESTA, which only adds exclusions to Section 230 based on sex trafficking.