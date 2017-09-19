



It’s true that Obama’s choice to do so falls in the pattern of his immediate predecessors, including George W. Bush and Bill Clinton. And as a private citizen, it’s all too understandable that one would accept such lucrative offers. If Hillary Clinton had won the election, the speeches probably would have raised hackles from progressives on the left and the usual detractors on the right, while largely being dismissed as the kind of thing that ex-presidents just do.

But Trump’s presidency changes everything. Obama thus far has largely stayed out of the political limelight, but with the Democratic Party in shambles and his legacy under attack, he will undoubtedly remain an influential leader in the party—perhaps the most influential leader, until the Democrats nominate a 2020 presidential candidate. He has already thrown his weight behind the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, a private non-profit that launched in January to roll back years of Republican gerrymandering. Obama is also planning a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee in late September, his first time raising money for the party since he left office. However, even when Obama has spoken up, he has made an effort to stay on the sidelines, often refusing to call out Trump by name.

This is clearly an unprecedented environment for a post-presidency to roll out, requiring Obama to tread a particularly difficult course between keeping a respectful distance (his eight years are up after all) and standing up for bedrock American institutions and principles. But there is just no way to be apolitical in the Trump era. And if Obama wants to be an effective leader for Democrats as they rebuild and rehabilitate themselves, he can’t be on the paid Wall Street circuit. As Matt Yglesias wrote at Vox in April, “Leaders who sincerely care about the fate of the progressive center as a nationally and globally viable political movement need to push back against this perception by behaving with a higher degree of personal integrity than their rivals—not by accepting the logic that what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.”

In What Happened, Clinton makes a common defense of Obama: that he raised more money from Wall Street than any candidate in history, but it “didn’t stop him from imposing tough new rules to curb risk and prevent future financial crashes.” The implication is that the “optics” are the main problem with the Wall Street speeches. A candidate who received donations from financial CEOs could still be counted on to regulate that sector.

But Obama’s record cuts both ways. Yes, his administration implemented new, important regulations on the financial sector. But the strength of many of those regulations are still being determined, while there was little desire to break up some of the bigger banks (indeed, they got even bigger over the course of the crisis, thanks to a series of emergency consolidations). Meanwhile, financial institutions received only wrist slaps when it came to prosecution, and no prominent bankers went to prison for crashing the country’s economy.