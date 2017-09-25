One night in 1994, a documentary aired on British television in which Prince Charles confessed to his infidelity. The interviewer asked whether he had been faithful, and Charles replied, “Yes. Until it became irretrievably broken down, us both having tried. That same evening, Princess Diana attended a party thrown by Vanity Fair at the Serpentine Gallery in a black silk Christina Stambolian minidress. Her neck swanned out from the dress’s 1950s dropped shoulders; she would have looked vulnerable if not for a huge collar of pearls around her neck. The silk clung to her body and ended in an asymmetrical hem above the knee. At the end of those beautiful legs, a pair of high heels. Diana was five feet ten inches tall, the same height as her faithless husband. On this night she walked alone, and on her feet she wore shoes by the designer Manolo Blahnik.

This moment is recorded in a new documentary on Blahnik called Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards from director Michael Roberts. The movie is extraordinary for its access to Blahnik, who is arch and funny and sweet beyond words. In one scene he strolls through a garden in a lavender suit which matches the Cecil Beaton autobiography tucked under his arm. In telling story of his journey from a Canary Islands childhood (where he made the titular shoes for “somnolent” lizards) to opening his iconic store in London in 1973, Blahnik is wistful and self-deprecating. He looks back over snapshots of his days partying with Bianca Jagger like a maiden aunt laughing over her prom photos.

“No one has done another shoes better than Manolo [sic],” says an uncredited French fashionista in a neon outfit. And the documentary emphasizes how Blahnik’s focus on craftsmanship and control redefined the concept of the shoe designer (though he calls himself a “cobbler”). Famous Manolos include the “pilgrim pump,” a heel with a big square buckle on the toe, the luscious satin-clad “Something Blue” pump, and the barely-there “Victoria” which snakes around the foot like a vine. Blahnik’s first collection in the 1970s featured high, high heels through which he had forgotten to thread steel: they wobbled, but were so beautiful that, he recalls, it seemed that the models were merely showing off a new way to walk.

The Princess Diana moment, and later Sex and the City, made Blahnik a household name, perhaps beyond his own comfort level. Recall the scene in which Carrie is robbed of her bag (“It’s a baguette!”) and her Manolos in an alley downtown. Part of the comedy of the scene is that the robber, a dirty-looking ruffian, doesn’t merely make her give him the shoes: he specifically demands her “Manolo Blahniks.” When he leaves, she cries childishly, and hops along the filthy New York sidewalk on her bare toes. The scene served to highlight two things about these shoes: first, that they are very, very expensive, and second, that someone who values shoes so highly must be clueless.