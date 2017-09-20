Google publicly claims that it has no pay gap based on its annual analyses of its own compensation data. While it refuses to share the numbers that would back up its claim, it’s clear that the data exists. It’s not clear why it can’t just provide the information to the government or, even better, the public to prove that it has no wage gaps.

This conflict would have been less of an issue if an Obama-era policy had been allowed to go into effect. That rule would have required large companies to report pay data broken down by gender and race to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission every year, whether or not they’re federal contractors. It would have made it clear that companies are obligated to regularly collect and hand over compensation information, giving the federal watchdog the material it needs to crack down on any companies that might be paying people unfairly. No one would have been spared, and everyone would have been held accountable.

But the Trump administration recently halted that rule, and Republicans voted to deny the EEOC funding to carry this mission out. For now, this kind of data will remain under lock and key at the companies that don’t want to share it. The future of the Labor Department’s fight against Google, meanwhile, is now uncertain under an administration that has made it clear that gender equality isn’t a priority.

So now it’s been left to three former Google employees to try and exact some justice.

The details of their lawsuit are infuriating, if they’re true. Plaintiff Kelly Ellis alleges that she was hired into a Level 3 pay band in her software engineering role, yet within a few weeks the company hired a man to the same team into the band above her, even though they had graduated the same year. Holly Pease, who came to the company with ten years of experience, says she was kept on a “non-technical” job ladder that pays less while serving as a senior manager; meanwhile, the other senior manager on her team, a man, was on the “technical” path. Despite coaching numerous male employees on how to move to the technical pay band, she says she was denied the opportunity to do the same herself. Kelli Wisuri was allegedly placed into the lowest pay level when she was hired with two-and-a-half years of experience, yet similar male coworkers were put in the tiers above her.

A spokesman for Google denied the allegations in the lawsuit. “Job levels and promotions are determined through rigorous hiring and promotion committees, and must pass multiple levels of review, including checks to make sure there is no gender bias in these decisions,” Gina Scigliano told the New Republic. “And we have extensive systems in place to ensure that we pay fairly.”

It’s a huge risk for these women to come forward with such allegations. Ellis and Wisuri still work in technology, according to their LinkedIn profiles. (Pease says she’s “retired from Google” and serves on the board of a nonprofit.) Their names are now publicly attached to the complaint, which could earn them a black mark in a male-dominated industry that still often relies on informal networks and personal reputations.

And they are a long way from victory. Such lawsuits often take years to wind through the court system, requiring plaintiffs to put up their own time and resources along the way. In the end, there’s no guarantee that they’ll prevail. EEOC complaints of unequal pay are far more likely to end in favor of an employer, not the employee who says she was paid less. Recent high-profile cases don’t lend much comfort. Ellen Pao lost her gender discrimination lawsuit against venture capital firm Perkin Kleiner. Chia Hong dropped her gender and race discrimination case against Facebook less than a year after filing it.

Lawsuits are a risky, time-consuming, inefficient way to enforce pay equity for working women. Before it reaches that point, there should be more stages at which companies hold themselves or are held accountable for fair treatment. But the way things stand, many women are forced to either accept lower pay or take companies to court.