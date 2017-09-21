What is Sean Spicer hiding?

“Former colleagues of Sean Spicer” tell Axios that the ex-press secretary and star of the Emmys “filled notebook after notebook” during meetings with Donald Trump. That could be very bad for Trump! But Spicer, says Mike Allen, isn’t talking:

Axios

This is very funny and very strange. Sending unsolicited emails and texts is, well, journalism. Spicer could simply refuse to comment, but this reads like a futile attempt to opt out of being asked questions at all. Which is not how anything works.

He had his brief beautiful moment in the Emmys sun, and is still a Harvard fellow despite being the mouthpiece of a racist authoritarian, but Spicer’s post-Trump rebranding effort has run into a few obstacles. The Daily Beast reported on Wednesday that he has yet to land any of the media deals a former press secretary can typically expect: