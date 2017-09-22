Lee County was not the only place where man-made defenses against major hurricanes went awry. In Brevard County, water pumps were installed to reduce flooding and flooding during storms. They’re working, but not well enough; floodwaters were still standing in some places more than a week after the storm. In Miami Beach, an $11.5 million beach widening project was undertaken to protect the island from hurricane storm surge. It was completed six months ago, but Irma blew away massive chunks of sand and narrowed it back down. Storm surge still wound up inundating the streets. Miami Beach also recently raised 105 miles of roads in an attempt to prevent flooding, but according to the Miami Herald, the area “saw its streets near the Venetian Causeway turn into, well, Little Venice.”

Considering the catastrophic and widespread damage Hurricane Maria caused in Puerto Rico, it’s clear that any climate adaptation plans they undertook were not enough. And the island did undertake adaptation plans: In 2015, for example, a U.S. government report praised Puerto Rico specifically for being “a leader in bringing organizations and people together” to address vulnerabilities. “The [Puerto Rico Climate Change Council] has conducted an island-wide vulnerability assessment that resulted in several executive orders to further plan for climate adaptation and mitigation,” the report said. “The coastal program is also successfully supporting the incorporation of climate resilience into municipal planning processes.”

But these municipal planning processes did not prevent catastrophe. The Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) completed an adaptation plan for its entire potable water and sewage infrastructure. But following Maria, PRASA suffered “serious damage,” the extent of which is not yet known because the agency’s communications systems are down. In 2015, the island’s Department of Natural and Environmental Resources released an extensive study calling out the island’s power authority, saying 94 percent of its capacity was vulnerable to rising oceans, the report said. It’s not clear yet whether storm surge compromised Puerto Rico’s power plants, but many of them are very close to the shoreline; 100 percent of power is out on the island.



Money spent on adaptation measures is wasted if disasters keep getting worse. And Puerto Rico has been given hundreds of millions of dollars from FEMA to mitigate the impacts of natural disasters. According to environmental organization NRDC, “Puerto Rico has received an enormous amount of money through FEMA’s hazard mitigation grant programs: almost $300 million. This is more than any other jurisdictions updating their plans this year have received. The bulk of this—which is contingent upon Puerto Rico having an approved hazard mitigation plan—came in the form of one $190 million grant in 1999, which was used to rebuild homes damaged during Hurricane Georges, making them more resistant to future storms.” The future storms imagined in 1999 were not the storms we have today.

This is not to say that adaptation is useless. Houston, Texas would have fared far better from Hurricane Harvey’s record-breaking rainfall if its officials hadn’t ignored scientists’ warnings about how vulnerable the area is to flooding. The city refused to adapt—in fact, it did the opposite, replacing prairie and green spaces (which absorb floodwater) with concrete and pavement, and building within FEMA’s 100-year and 500-year floodplains. As a result, floodwater stood stagnant in parts of the city for more than a week after the storm hit, far longer that it would have otherwise. Meanwhile, some adaptation measures undertaken by Florida appear to have been successful. After 2012’s Tropical Storm Sandy caused extensive flooding on State Road A1A in Fort Lauderdale, officials decided to rebuild it to withstand increased flooding. After Irma, there is a lot of sand on some parts of the roadway, but no flooding.