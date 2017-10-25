A couple of times during Ruben Östlund’s The Square, we see a darkened gallery in a contemporary art museum in Stockholm, with a floor-to-ceiling video projection of the head and shoulders of a shirtless, muscular man. The man is growling, almost a whisper of a growl that induces a chuckle from the audience. The video is presumably an artist’s self-portrait, high-concept but also self-consciously silly. Later, at a gala dinner to mark the opening of a new exhibition, the man shows up in person. Still shirtless, he’s wearing black pants with a pair of braces on his arms. His name is Oleg, and he’s played by Terry Notary, an actor and stunt coordinator who’s worked on Hollywood movies such as Avatar and War for the Planet of the Apes. He walks around stooped over, stalking the dinner tables and behaving like a chimp.

Oleg’s performance bothers some of the dinner guests, who don’t like him petting their hair as if grooming fellow chimps. Then he comes to Julian, an American artist played by Dominic West. We’ve seen Julian and his work before. His installation at the museum consists of a few piles of gravel in front of a white neon sign mounted on the wall that reads: YOU HAVE NOTHING. Earlier in the film, he endures an onstage interview discussing the influence of Robert Smithson on his work while an audience member with Tourette’s syndrome repeatedly shouts “Garbage!” and other, more profane words. The dinner isn’t any more pleasant: Oleg the ape-man chases Julian from his chair and out of the dining room.

Soon after, the scene departs from the confines of realism. Oleg jumps on top of a table and turns his attention to a young woman in a pink gown. At first, he just plays with the woman’s hair. The dinner guests stare into their laps, ignoring him. But then he pulls her from her seat and throws her on the floor. As he assaults her, her cries for help go unheeded. Östlund lets this go on long enough that we think we’re about to witness a rape. But then a crowd of men descends, pulls Oleg off his victim, piles on top of him and beats him, and the scene is cut.

Courtesy of Plattform Produktion

The assaults at the gala dinner seem to transpire outside the rest of the film. But like The Square’s many other plots, the scene is concerned with what constitutes transgression: What is arresting, and what is merely good cause for someone to be arrested? The art world is a soft target for satire, not least because the art world’s appetite for satire of itself is limitless. Artists are constantly sending up tradition and the scene through their art, only to see the cycle repeat itself as their own work becomes staid and canonical. It’s unreasonable to expect any satire of the art world to be fresh, since knowingness is the first requirement to get in the door. The Square won the Palme d’Or at Cannes this spring not because it lashes the art world in a new way, but because Östlund delivers his lashings so exquisitely.