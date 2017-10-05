Spitting a chunk of Red Man tobacco on the ground, Bell leads me into the warehouse he constructed not long ago to hold his crop. The structure, which cost $3 million to build, is the size of a commercial airplane hangar. At its peak, Bell’s peanut harvest was 12 tons per year, enough to fill the warehouse and then some. Today the building is almost empty. Over the past few years, Levy County has grown sharply hotter and drier. This spring, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, two-thirds of Florida experienced a drop in rainfall, with many towns suffering from extreme drought, a condition characterized by major crop losses and widespread water shortages. “For growing peanuts, you want rain,” Bell explains. “They need an inch of water a week.” Without it, the crop winds up being much, much smaller than normal. “The heat hurts, too,” Bell adds.

As we walk back outside, Bell pulls the bill of his hat further down on his head. The afternoon sun is ferocious. Anticipating my question, Bell dismisses global warming before I can even raise the subject. “Now, I don’t want you to think that I don’t believe in climate change somewhat,” he says. “But to me it’s nothing like they want to make out.”

I remind him what he has just said about the heat. “Yes,” he concedes, “but it’s a natural occurrence as far as I’m concerned, over a period of years. I bet if you look back in history, it was hotter in 1900 than it is now.” His peanut crop may be roasting in the midst of a brutal drought, but there’s nothing to worry about. It’s all explained by the Cycle Theory. Since there’s no man-made cause at work—no way, in short, to slow or stop climate change—Bell contents himself with adapting to what he sees as the normal vicissitudes of nature. For now, he has converted some of his peanut pasture for use by a few hundred head of cattle, trying to make up for his lost income. He hasn’t come this far to give up what he built, or to abandon land that has been in his family for centuries.

Later that day, I stop for a drink at a nearby canteen. Gunsmoke is playing on the television; the darkened bar is busy with contractors on their way back from Gainesville. Outside, at a motel across the street, sit two men. The older one identifies himself as Dan. He manages the motel’s 16 units, many of which are occupied by long-term tenants.

“Where do the tenants come from?” I ask.

“They’re local people on disability,” Dan replies. “And they’re getting like $800 a month. So they come here for $400 in rent, and all their electricity and cable and trash and stuff, it’s all paid for. It’s a deal.”

Dan’s friend is named Shawn. His arms are laced with elaborate tattoos, and he wears a pentagram around his neck. He makes his living as a short-order cook and uses his weekly paycheck of $300 to support his wife, his wife’s parents, and his three small children. As convicted felons, neither Shawn nor Dan can vote. But they don’t have much use for politics anyway. “Politicians don’t give a shit about us,” Shawn says, “and so we don’t give a shit about them.”

Dan recalls, with approval, a story he recently saw on Fox News. “That Paris thing,” he says, referring to the international climate accord that sought to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. “Trump got us out of that, and I think that’s good. It was really smart.”

Shawn nods. “I mean, why are you asking ordinary Americans, working Americans, to do something that people in China won’t?” he says. “In my mind, it’s making me pay for a problem that no one can fix.”

That, in a nutshell, is how many residents in Levy County see it: Even if climate change is real, it can’t be solved. And even if it could be solved, it would only result in a bunch of foreigners getting rich off the backs of hardworking Americans.

Bronson, the seat of Levy County, is a town of Spanish-moss-draped oaks and aging churches. The business district is clustered around the intersection of East Hathaway Avenue and Route 24, which connects directly with Gainesville. The local court and the offices of the county commissioner sit nearby, flanked by a massive relief of the Ten Commandments.

“We’re being sued for that,” says Wilbur Dean, the county coordinator, reclining in a chair in his office. The pride is evident in his voice: The lawsuit was filed by a local atheist group; Dean is rooting for it to fail. “To me,” he explains, the Ten Commandments “say a lot about the values that America originated from, if you get me.”

Dean is tall and affable, with grayish-white hair he wears swept across his head. A seventh-generation resident of Levy County, he started off as a farmer and still keeps almost 100 head of cattle and a pine tree farm. “But that’s just messing around,” he says. There’s nowhere in the world, he adds, where he would rather have grown up. “This is a rural area,” he says, his gaze wandering to a display case of fishing lures he built himself. “An area with very independent people who are very set on home rule. The people here, we’re just against the state or the feds interfering.”

Historically, Dean points out, Levy did not always sway red: Up until 2012, registered Democrats outnumbered Republicans. But things changed during the Obama administration, when many residents of Levy found themselves at the receiving end of what they saw as government overreach. “You had things like regulations on surface water treatment,” Dean says, “on farming and fishing. And that just wasn’t accepted very well.” Last year, eight in ten voters in the county cast their ballots for Trump. And those voters made their distaste for government regulations clear.

County Coordinator Wilbur Dean, a seventh-generation Levy resident, disputes climate science and considers federal environmental regulations to be “overreach.”

Did that distaste extend to laws that would combat climate change? Dean flashes me a wry smile. It was a smile that said, I know what you’re thinking, and I’m not going to let you condescend to me. “Look,” he says, “I accept that there’s erosion happening. I accept that there’s some drought.” But the science hasn’t been established to his satisfaction. “You know, in the 1970s, they were saying it was fixing to be an Ice Age.” (Forty years ago, a small number of scientists did forecast global cooling, but that theory had nowhere near the consensus that global warming does today.)

Why act on a wild theory? As far as Dean is concerned, the local economy is on the upswing. Undeterred by the threat of hurricanes and the decline in local fisheries and the empty peanut warehouses, people are building more houses in Levy County. “We’re not exactly seeing as many as I’d like,” Dean says. “But after the 2008 recession, new businesses are opening, older businesses are expanding. People are spending money again on homes.”

Dean stands up. It’s a Monday, and there’s a line of residents waiting outside his office to speak with him. But if I want more, he tells me, I could try John Meeks, the chair of the Levy County board of commissioners: “He’ll talk your ear off.”

I find Meeks in the back room of the local Ace Hardware, where he works as a floor manager. He had run for office in 2008, as a Democrat. “I actually got defeated,” he laughs. In 2011, he switched parties, and “the man who defeated me, he got indicted by a grand jury for bribery, so here I am.”

Meeks has a good handle on the climate-related threats facing Levy County. “Seems like when I was a kid, in the summer it rained at least every other day in the afternoon,” he says. “It would get hot and rain and that kind of cooled things off, and it would be humid.” Now the periods of drought routinely last, unbroken, for weeks on end. Meeks is eager to meet the threat head-on: Under his watch, Levy County has joined Resiliency Florida, a statewide conservation network, and he has taken part in a conference call with the group. “I’m interested in hearing what they have to say,” he says. “Because there’s money out there, there’s grants out there, there’s technology we can use in Levy.” He also supported a law passed by the state legislature last year that requires Florida’s environmental regulators to monitor and shield natural spring waters from pollutants. “That was a prime example of a policy that was designed to protect what you’re trying to protect,” Meeks says, “but while still not handcuffing private citizens and businesses from being able to do what they need to do.”

The problem with climate change, he argues, is that the conversation about its causes has gotten so damn politicized, it’s hard for him to separate the reality from the politics. “These stories, are you telling me them because they’re true, or because they further your agenda?” Meeks says. “I had this friend, and he told me something I’ve never forgotten. He said, ‘Figures don’t lie, but sometimes liars do the figuring.’ ”

What Meeks fears most is “overreach.” “The thing that drives me nuts is when someone moves into an area and sets about trying to change it,” he says. “See that bar over there? It would be like if someone moved next door to that bar, and then complained the bar was open too late. Well, it’s a bar. Bars stay open late. Don’t come here and try to change things to the way you want them. Don’t come here and regulate the hell out of us. When you overregulate, you put our businesses at a competitive disadvantage.”

The days I spend in Levy County run concurrent to the arrival of Hurricane Harvey in Houston, and everywhere I go, in bars and restaurants and hotel lobbies, images of the destruction play out on a continuous, muted loop. Most locals are deeply sympathetic. They’ve been through bad hurricanes before; they’ve learned to appreciate the violence such storms can wreak. And they understand that sooner or later, if they stay in Florida, they’ll be smacked again, whether it’s an oblique hit, as was the case with the electric-grid-crippling Irma, or something direct and much more devastating.

On my last day, I drive out to Yankeetown, to visit the salt marshes that ignited Jack Putz’s interest in the Big Bend decades earlier. In late 2002, the mansion owned by the plastic surgeon who called Putz had been sold back to the county, which converted it into a visitors center for the Withlacoochee Gulf Preserve, a 413-acre parcel of undeveloped wetlands. On this particular day there are no visitors—but that’s probably because the heat is so brutal: It’s a heavy and relentless thing that weighs on your shoulders, a breeze-free torridity that the mosquitoes and black flies seem to find pleasant. Every few moments I feel a new bug bite into my flesh. Or maybe it’s just the same bug, refueling. It’s difficult to tell.

Together with Kent Gardner, a volunteer at the preserve, I climb to the top of a wooden observation post overlooking the marsh. From that height, I can see the islands of dead trees that have been studied for so many years by Putz and the scientists who followed in his footsteps. The sun has bleached the trunks to a bony, gnarled white. In recent years, a team led by David Kaplan, an environmental engineer from the University of Florida, has been monitoring an incursion of a new type of plant: The mangrove, which traditionally grows much further south, appeared to be making its way up the Gulf as a result of the overheating climate.