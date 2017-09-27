The Watergate break-in happens two months after Hoover’s death. Felt, realizing that his beloved FBI is being compromised and that the president is a criminal, begins leaking all over town. What follows is a fairly conventional plot, enlivened only by Neeson’s decision to play Felt as a variant of the growling dad in Taken. The bad guys have taken over the FBI and our protagonist does everything in his power to take them down from the inside, without being detected. There are near-misses and inevitable meetings in parking garages, though Bob Woodward, played as a kind of pipsqueak by Julian Morris for some reason, barely factors into the proceedings. (Neither does Nixon, who doesn’t appear on-screen.) The focus is squarely on Felt and his mission to protect the integrity of the FBI.







Landesman doesn’t shy away from the darker sides of Felt’s story. We watch him order members of the FBI to break into the homes of suspected Weather Underground members. Felt’s complicated home life is another rich vein in his story. His career, which requires keeping secrets from loved ones and frequent moves, takes an enormous toll on his wife, played by Diane Lane. His daughter, meanwhile, is a runaway who cuts off all contact with her family and joins a commune.



There are a lot of things about Felt that are interesting, in other words. But Landesman’s script neutralizes them because they threaten his sanitized portrait of Felt as an ultimately noble and selfless whistleblower. Felt’s decision to bust the Weather Underground is justified because it protected his cover: He could either knock some hippie heads or take down Nixon, but not both. Felt’s family is similarly undercut by lazy cliches: the neglected housewife, the out-of-touch father, the hippie dropout whose folks just don’t get it, man.

Mark Felt also largely sidesteps the FBI’s abuses, both before and after Hoover. Landesman uses Tom Sizemore’s campy take on Bill Sullivan, who blackmailed Coretta Scott King, to personify the agency’s authoritarian overreach. In the film’s reductive take on things, Gray represents the influence of politicians on the FBI, Sullivan the FBI’s sordid past, and Felt all that is good and righteous about it.



If these choices allow Felt to represent what’s good about the FBI, they also make him a total drip, a vessel for inarticulate ideas about the value of independent institutions, checks and balances, and democracy. As a result the movie doesn’t really explore why it’s important to protect the FBI. It doesn’t really explain why a conservative, career G-man would take on all the president’s men. Worst of all, it struggles to find the significance of Watergate itself. In the real world, Watergate, along with the Vietnam War, were catalysts for the cynical, balkanized political environment we find ourselves in today. In Mark Felt, however, Watergate is significant because Mark Felt saved the FBI from politicians and crooks who were out to ruin it.

