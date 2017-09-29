A very old man lives in a castle with three beautiful young women who look almost exactly alike. They’re his playthings but since he is so very old he doesn’t seem to want to play with his toys that much. When he does, though, he likes to slather them in baby oil—which dissolves latex condoms, and may encourage Candida species colonization and thus lead to yeast infections.



On the occasion of Hugh Hefner’s death at 91, we can see his pneumatic mansion through a few different lenses. The story above is a true one, but it sounds like the first half of an Angela Carter fairytale. Like a fairytale, it concentrates the diffuse attitudes of the culture down to a little plot that goes on inside a single building. As in the story of Bluebeard, the generalized dominance of men becomes cartoonishly horrifying. Hefner’s TV show The Girls Next Door ran from 2005 to 2010, and for its first (and most successful) five seasons followed the lives of “Hef” and three of his “girlfriends”: Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt, and Kendra Wilkinson. Madison appeared to be the most devoted girlfriend. In her autobiography, Madison wrote that, “I had to accept that I kept quiet about my life at the mansion because I was ashamed. I wanted people to believe the fantasy version because for so long I wanted to believe the fantasy. It was a far safer history than the truth.”

This is one aspect of Hugh Hefner’s legacy, and the most striking one: a coercive, unsafe house where young women were kept under contract and required to maintain physical appearances that take a lot of work. The only vengeance enjoyed by these fairytale heroines is the freedom of speech conferred by their expired non-disclosure agreements. But there are other legacies, too.

The most important achievement of Hefner’s life was Playboy, the magazine he created in 1953. The magazine’s venerable age means that it is often credited with “ushering in” the so-called sexual revolution, reflecting the “desires of the postwar generation.” It also means that Playboy helped to dictate the form of those desires. Although historians like Elizabeth Ferratigo have written about Playboy’s role in the twists and turns of America over the last half-century, it is very difficult to get real analytical purchase on something so big and so mainstream. There’s no way of knowing what America would have been like without Playboy, so the credit Hefner gets for inventing the modern idea of sex often feels a little overblown.