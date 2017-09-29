By the end, in certain dim light—as when Stanton is peering through the doorway of a bar in Lucky—it looked less like a face than a skull draped in thin, delicate leather. Mortality is on Lucky’s mind, as if for the first time since his fall. His doctor, played by Ed Begley Jr., tells him that there’s nothing wrong with him except that he’s “old and getting older.” Quitting smoking would at this point do him more harm than good. “I only eat so I can smoke and stay alive,” Stanton said when he was 87. “The void, the concept of nothingness, is terrifying to most people. And I get anxiety attacks myself. I know the fear of that void. You have to learn to die before you die. You give up, surrender to the void, to nothingness.”

Lucky never reaches for the tragic. It’s about the grim absurdity of old age and death as anticlimax.

A couple of versions of those lines are spoken by Stanton in Lucky. He says there’s no soul and tells a lawyer that leaving behind a tidy will and funeral arrangements doesn’t matter to the deceased: “You’re still dead.” The screenwriters of Lucky have acted as amanuenses to their friend, giving his memories one last go-around on camera. It’s easy to imagine that a monologue Stanton delivers to a friend over the phone late at night is his own as much as Lucky’s: “When I was a kid living in Kentucky I had this BB gun that didn’t shoot straight. So I was out one day, shooting at things, trees, leaves, and there was a mockingbird up in a tree singing it’s heart out. And I aimed my gun just to scare him away, pulled the trigger, and the singing stopped. It was the saddest moment of my whole life. The silence it cast in the world was devastating.”

Nothing in Lucky is quite as moving as the speech Stanton’s Travis makes to his estranged wife Jane at the end of Paris, Texas. That film is about the death of love, with the mother-and-child reunion a heartbreaking cathartic coda to a tragedy. (There’s a reversal of this scenario for the abandoned father of Molly Ringwald that Stanton plays in Pretty in Pink.) Lucky never reaches for the tragic. It’s about the grim absurdity of old age and death as anticlimax. A couple of Stanton’s old friends appear to look at death from other angles. A stranger named Fred, played by Tom Skerritt, Stanton’s castmate from Alien, lays his Marine Veteran cap on the counter of the diner and he and Lucky trade war stories. Fred remembers the face of a young girl he encountered in the Pacific, smiling at him because she thought she was about to die. Skerritt is eight years younger than Stanton, too young to have served in World War II, as Stanton did, in the Navy, at the Battle of Okinawa, and the contrast between their visages is stark. Everything accelerates, it seems, after 85.

David Lynch plays alongside Stanton in “Lucky.” Courtesy of Magnolia Pictures

David Lynch is present in Lucky, too, as Howard, who sits beside Lucky at the bar where he goes for his daily bloody mary and plays the barstool gadfly and grouch. (You half expect Stanton to break out with his line from Repo Man, “I hate ordinary people.”) Howard is missing his pet tortoise, named President Roosevelt, an animal he knows will out live him and carries his casket on his back. Lynch’s scenes are typical of the film’s veering from quirk to morbidity and back again.



Aside from the dead mockingbird and the stories of the Navy, we’re left to fill in the gaps of Lucky’s life. Of course, it’s easy enough to do so by recalling Stanton’s accounts of his own past in interviews. There was the work—Logan Sparks attests in Partly Fiction to Stanton’s work ethic, which the actor himself always downplayed—and the high times of Hollywood partying and womanizing, which Stanton remembered rather sheepishly on camera. He never married, and may have fathered as many as three children in brief affairs, “but I never really bonded with them.” He’s reticent in Partly Fiction about his childhood. What exactly was it that gave him great tragic powers in Paris, Texas? Partly Fiction does have this exchange with David Lynch: