It was made even more ridiculous by his defense. “It is imperative that he have access to secure communications, and it is our practice to consider a wide range of options to ensure he has these capabilities during his travel, including the possible use of military aircraft,” a Treasury spokesman said in a statement. It’s worth noting, again, that Mnuchin is rich and was celebrating a wedding so lavish that it would have made Sean Parker blush.

While Price’s gaming of the system is galling and cynical, Mnuchin simply assumes that the government exists to benefit people like him at every opportunity. The honeymoon jet news came only a couple of weeks after Mnuchin and his wife used a government plane to travel to Kentucky to view the eclipse. Mnuchin’s wife defended the decision in her Instagram comments by calling someone poor and arguing that they deserved the plane because her husband had paid lots in taxes.

It’s an instructive window into their worldview: Mnuchin has made a lot, which means he’s been taxed a fair amount. Therefore he should just be able to take government things when he feels like it.

Rounding out this triumvirate is EPA Secretary Scott Pruitt, who spent nearly $60,000 in taxpayer money on private air travel and who reportedly also spent $25,000 building a soundproof booth so he could talk to people without being overheard by potential leakers. Pruitt, like Mnuchin and Price, mixes entitlement with contempt. They swindle taxpayers so that they can create barriers—private air travel, private dining, private soundproof booths—that will allow them to enact their agenda with minimal transparency.

These grotesque expenditures represent a remarkable culture of corruption, which is only made more remarkable by the fact that they all really just got here. These scandals would have sunk cabinet secretaries in most other administrations, but they all benefit from the level of attention Trump receives. Their insidious actions have largely flown under the radar, as the country rightly frets over Trump’s racial demagoguery and his blundering toward nuclear war.

That shouldn’t be the case, especially as the administration moves forward on a massive tax cut for the wealthy that just so happens to be enormously beneficial to the fabulously wealthy people in Trump’s cabinet. Trump, Mnuchin, and economic adviser Gary Cohn—the supposedly moderate one—have all argued that tax reform is necessary. Corporate and individual tax rates are too high, they argue, and they are hampering economic growth. They claim, without a shred of evidence, that it’s not worth fretting over the enormous cost of their proposed tax cuts, because they’ll end up paying for themselves. And they say, again, with no evidence, that they will set up guardrails to prevent ultra-rich people from filing their taxes as corporations and receiving an even lower rate.

This is made all the more galling by the fact that the economy, as Trump frequently reminds everyone, is doing very well, particularly for the people at the very top. Trump just won an election by arguing, among other things, that the system was rigged and that, while the economy might technically be doing well, millions have been left out of the recovery. This tax reform package, however, only benefits the people who have already benefitted from that recovery.

It’s also entirely in keeping with the scandals that have rocked Price, Mnuchin, and Pruitt over the past month. We’re being ruled by a bunch of kleptocrats, sure, but they are just the most visible signs of a party whose whole existence is geared around taking from the poor to give to the rich. The greatest theft in the works is one that the GOP has been trying to pull off for years.