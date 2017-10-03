As stories of hunger, desperation, and death emerged from Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria last week, the salsa superstar Marc Anthony asked a favor of an old friend. Dr. Irwin Redlener, who is perhaps best known for founding the Children’s Health Fund alongside musician Paul Simon, is now the director of Columbia University’s National Center for Disaster Preparedness. And Anthony, who met Redlener in 1998 during Simon’s Broadway play The Capeman, wondered if the disaster response specialist would fly down to San Juan to speak with local leaders about what still needed to be done to address the island’s humanitarian crisis.

So on Saturday morning, Redlener arrived in Puerto Rico to meet with Governor Ricardo Rosselló, the territory’s secretary of health, and officials from the Federal Emergency Management Administration. When he left that same evening, he came away with a better picture of what the U.S. government was doing wrong—that is, beyond President Donald Trump’s insulting tweets about San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz.

Like many before him, Redlener said the central problem in Puerto Rico is the Department of Defense, which was slow to deploy troops and equipment to the island’s 3.4 million people. Ten days after Maria made landfall, he said he was “shocked” that planes were landing by pilots’ visuals rather than an instrument landing system. “The Air Force is fully capable in rapid fashion of setting up a control tower,” he said. “I thought that that issue alone—the failure of a functioning airport 10 days later—to be a good indication of the slowness of response to this horrendously unprecedented natural disaster.”

The White House and the DOD have said this slowness was due to circumstances beyond their control. “The storm caused these problems, not our response to it,” Tom Bossert, Trump’s homeland security adviser, wrote in a leaked memo published by Axios on Sunday. Trump has echoed those comments. “There’s never been a piece of land that we’ve known that was so devastated,” he said on Monday. Plus, DOD officials note that under federal law, they can only give Puerto Rico the military support its governor asks for—the implication being that if the island doesn’t have enough military support, it’s their fault. Their governor should have asked for more.