In 2012, a day after the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School, Gary Wills wrote an essay in The New York Review of Books called “Our Moloch,” a reference to the ancient Canaanite god whose worship entailed the sacrifice of children. “The gun is our Moloch,” Wills wrote. “It is an object of reverence,” one so dominant and pervasive that it “has the power to destroy the reasoning process.” Gun worship, Wills argued, prevents us from doing anything about the manifest link between the extraordinary number of guns in this country and the extraordinary number of gun fatalities that happen every year. And so we not only allow children to die, but also allow living children to be parted from parents and loved ones who have been killed by guns. These are the bloody offerings that demonstrate “our fealty, our bondage, to the great god Gun.”

“Our Moloch” is a document of cold fury, produced as the images from Newtown were still stamped on the author’s eyes. It is perhaps the most poetic example of what has become a polemical genre: an attempt, in the aftermath of yet another horrific mass shooting, to make sense of America’s unyielding devotion to guns. “Our Moloch” presents the gun cult as “the sign of a deeply degraded culture,” but it is mainly concerned with one aspect of that culture, a quasi-religious movement whose adherents are caught in its blinding spell. From this fanatic core a culture ripples out, in ever-widening circles of influence: the gun lobby, the Republican Party, the American government writ large.

This is a familiar liberal narrative to anyone who has followed the gun control debate. It is the substance of many inflamed op-eds that have greeted our latest sacrifice to Moloch, the 59 people who were mowed down in Las Vegas by a sniper in possession of an arsenal of guns, some of which were altered to behave like fully automatic weapons. To this narrative we could add a few data points that we have accumulated since Sandy Hook: that gun enthusiasts have expanded from a small minority into a powerful constituency, turning gun rights into an essential pillar of conservative political identity; that yearly gun production soared by 239 percent during the Obama administration, in response to apocalyptic warnings that he was coming for people’s guns and, more frightening still, their way of life; that gun sales tend to spike and gun laws tend to loosen after massacres like Newtown and Las Vegas, due to a similar fear of confiscation. The end result is this: persistent mass shootings, persistent gun deaths, persistent helplessness in the face of a problem that has no end in sight—the kind of helplessness that is so deep, so profound, that it leads us back to ancient wickedness for some way to comprehend it.







But if the Las Vegas shooting, for all its unprecedented carnage, felt familiar, this was not only because such shootings have become commonplace. It was also because the subsequent sense of helplessness—the sobering realization that we do not have the means to put an end to entrenched patterns of self-destruction—is now prevalent in many arenas of public life, from health care to police brutality. The great god Gun is now just one of a pantheon of deities—the great god Free Market, the great god Law and Order, the great god Patriotism—who demand their daily offerings and who confound the reasoning process. Together they form a totalizing belief system that increasingly has no overlap with the country’s other political belief systems. In this respect, the long-running gun control debate was not an idiosyncratic strain of American politics, but a precursor to Donald Trump’s America, where every debate breaks down on warring cultural lines and where there is virtually no expectation that things will get better. We can only hope they don’t get worse.