The standard joke about the Nobel Prize in Literature is that it’s a prize for Estonian poets. There’s an insecurity underlying this joke—no one likes an annual reminder that they’re not as well-read as they think they are. But it also points to the Nobel’s value. Americans are notoriously unworldly in their reading habits and the Nobel, when awarded to writers like Tomas Tranströmer or Mo Yan, to use two recent examples, opens up valuable new horizons. This has led to the perception that the Nobel is the vegetable of literary prizes: not very fun, but ultimately good for us.

But something funny has happened in Stockholm over the last three years, a period that has coincided with the Swedish academic Sara Danius becoming chair of the Nobel Committee for Literature, replacing Peter Englund. The Nobel has become, well, fun. It opened up the definition of literature to include 2015 laureate Svetlana Alexievich’s oral histories and 2016 laureate Bob Dylan’s off-kilter folk songs. Kazuo Ishiguro, the 2017 laureate, would appear to be a far more conventional choice—his prevailing theme is memory and he has returned on multiple occasions to World War II, a combination that has appeared in the work of several Nobel laureates, most recently Patrick Modiano.

But unlike Modiano or Tranströmer, Ishiguro is a global superstar on a level just below that of perennial Nobel bridesmaid Haruki Murakami, having written two hugely successful novels that were adapted into Academy Award–nominated films. Notably, he also flew beneath the Nobel Prize speculation radar. In keeping with the prizes awarded under Danius, Ishiguro is both a deserving laureate and an unconventional one. This isn’t your father’s Nobel Prize.

The times, to quote a recent laureate, are-a-changing and every major literary prize has struggled to keep up. The Man Booker Prize has become bloated and corporate, shedding its old identity as a largely British award in favor of one that is sleek and international. Over the last two years, the National Book Awards have consciously taken on greater social and political importance, pushing a notoriously white and male industry in new directions. There is enormous pressure to keep prizes contemporary and to make sure that they make a splash, year after year.

