The theme of Alex and Ben’s relationship—they fall in love on their long march to rescue, of course—is of the heart versus the brain. This is spelled out very clearly. He is a neurosurgeon who says “the heart is just a muscle.” She is a photojournalist who values the heart over the head. The conceit is that she provides the heart and courage for them to keep going and take risks. He has the medical knowledge, physical strength, and resourcefulness that keeps her alive. It’s a bit of an imbalance of talents really, one that reflects an imbalance in magnetism between these two actors.

Idris Elba is a very, very watchable man. A role as a leading romantic hero in an expensive movie is long overdue to him, and he rises to the occasion. Elba hasn’t been cast well in Hollywood. It was a shame to see how badly The Dark Tower (2017) turned out. His best movies may well still be 28 Weeks Later (2007) and Prometheus (2012). It’s really good to see him act with his normal voice—the one fans know and love from Luther—and using normal British phrases like, “We’ve got to get on with it!”

Ben falls for Alex first, and we know because of his eyes. She’s irritating but funny: “Want coffee?” she quips as she heads out of an icy cave, grinning as if it’s their own picket-fenced house. We see by the movements of his body and the melting sternness on his face that he is changing. The character of Ben combines macho capability with caretaking in a fatally charming concoction.

But surrounding Idris Elba’s warm performance is a metallic and cold movie, and an air of falseness that comes down, in the end, to simple lack of chemistry between the costars. Kate Winslet is a good actress, but she doesn’t work in this scenario in part because her character has no real emotional vulnerability. It’s painful to compare this performance to the rawness of her characters in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004), Sense and Sensibility (1995), Kenneth Branagh’s Hamlet (1996), or even the medical horror Contagion (2011). In each of these great Winslet turns, she had the opportunity to get hysterical. She’s so very good when she’s allowed to turn it up to 11, and so very unconvincing as a cheerful American photojournalist here. Elba and Winslet’s careers teach different but equally telling lessons about the dangers of miscasting.

There are some interesting structural features to The Mountain Between Us, which was directed by Hany Abu-Assad (Paradise Now, Omar). There’s a strong motif of mediation and transparency. When the pair first show up to the hangar where the little charter plan sits, they eye each other from either side of the plane’s cockpit, through the glass. As the emotional distance between them melts, the iciness of that glass barrier transforms into a water theme. Alex plummets through some ice into a lake. Ben bathes her wounds with water. Later in the movie we see him walking in the rain; her in a swimming pool.