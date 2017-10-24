And as Lieberman example illustrates well, there are some Democrats, particularly in blue states, whose sins against liberalism are too egregious to be ignored. As Splinter’s Emma Roller noted in a plea for Feinstein to retire, the senator opposes single-payer health care and has a troubling record on civil liberties. “You have nearly always supported the expansion of the security state at the expense of privacy rights,” she wrote. “Let’s face it: You are a hawkish, centrist Democrat in a state full of voters that have become much more liberal than you have shown yourself to be. Perhaps now would be a great time to retire and make way for a candidate who better reflects the views of your constituents?”

The American Prospect’s executive editor Harold Meyerson was even harsher in his analysis of Feinstein earlier this month. “In her 25 years in the Senate, she has always stood well to the right of the Golden State’s other elected Democrats, not to mention its Democratic voters,” he wrote, citing her longtime support for the death penalty and “persistent right turns on a number of landmark votes have marked her as the most conservative Democratic senator from a solidly blue state.” Feinstein voted for President George W. Bush’s Iraq war and tax cuts for the rich.

Feinstein’s record isn’t as lousy as Lieberman’s was. “You’ve been a longtime advocate on abortion rights,” Roller wrote. “You introduced the assault weapons ban. You fought hard for the public release of the CIA’s Torture report. These are all accomplishments to be proud of.” Meyerson acknowledged, “Feinstein has been a stalwart defender of women’s rights, civil rights, and the environment, and a leading advocate of greater gun control.” She’s also a pathbreaking woman in politics and a California institution, which is why she’s the overwhelming favorite in this race—that, and the clear support of California’s Democratic establishment. Even Moulitsas said that de León’s chance of victory is “very, very small.”

Scher argues the left shouldn’t waste its money by challenging her. “By encouraging progressives across the country to donate to de Leon, Daily Kos, Democracy for America and possibly others are directing resources away from the the swing states and districts that will determine control of Congress, toward the money pit of California. And with the 2018 map skewed against Democrats, every dollar counts,” he wrote.

“That argument is utter bullshit,” Sroka said. It’s “built on a fundamental disrespect for grassroots doors” by “a bunch of Democratic fundraisers who think they are owed the contributions of the grassroots no matter what candidates stand for.” He added, “It tends to think of money and fundraising as zero-sum game. It isn’t zero-sum.... That means sometimes they’re going to dig a little bit deeper to support a Kevin de León as well as supporting their local congressman who they may not agree with on everything but know needs to defeat a Republican.”

De León’s supporters also say his challenge, even if ultimately unsuccessful, could help defeat down-ballot Republicans. His campaign could energize progressives, driving up statewide Democratic turnout. Moreover, California holds open primaries: the top two candidates advance to the general election, regardless of their party affiliation. That is, Feinstein and de León could face off twice. “It’s a Republican’s worst nightmare,” Moulitsas said, as so far no Republican gubernatorial hopeful has emerged. And if a Republican senate candidate isn’t on the ballot, that will depress GOP turnout across the state.

Scher entertained this argument, but countered that “recruiting good House candidates and then stumping for them would be a more straightforward strategy.” But as Sorka noted, “There is not a single chance that a Republican will replace a Democrat in the United States Senate” from California. So the risk of a primary challenge is low: The worst-case scenario is that Feinstein serves another term. The reward, meanwhile, is that it will mobilize the Trump resistance and fuel the necessary debate about the Democratic Party’s core values. No less an establishment figure than Nancy Pelosi is sanguine about de León’s challenge. “People running against each other for office? That’s a democracy. That is not called a division,” the House minority leader said last week. “It might divert resources, but it channels energy. And at the end of the day, we will have a Democratic senator.”