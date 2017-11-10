Yorgos Lanthimos’s Silly Sadism

For any discussion of this movie to make sense, a spoiler is necessary. One morning Bob wakes up unable to move his legs. The doctors’ tests reveal nothing. The paralysis seems to be psychosomatic. Martin shows up at the hospital and tells an agitated and reluctant Steven to meet him in the cafeteria. There he tells him that a reckoning has arrived: His children and his wife will all undergo three terrible stages of suffering—paralysis of the limbs, inability to eat, bleeding from the eyes—and eventually die, unless Steven kills one of them himself.

After Keoghan’s chilling delivery of these lines, what had seemed Lanthimos’s first foray into a dark strain of realism turns into a campy grotesque. Kim loses the use of her legs, dropping during a chorus rehearsal, but Martin is able to make her walk again—just so that she can see him wave to her through the window of her hospital room. Martin seems to possess demonic powers. But why is he inflicting ghastly punishments and offering a dreadful ultimatum instead of, say, filing a malpractice lawsuit? We don’t learn anything rotten about Steven’s character, beyond his drinking habit, which he has already kicked. There are no further complications to his act of negligence. The supernatural element short-circuits Lanthimos’s pretensions of tragedy, and after its electrifying first hour, Killing loses it spark and narrows to a series of gruesome scenes. It’s less a film about crime and punishment than an occasion for Lanthimos to cycle through the idiosyncratic set of perversities that first grabbed our attention but has been growing staler with each picture.

How did he get here? Lanthimos’s 2009 breakout, Dogtooth, signaled the arrival of an auteur whose notions of sex and power relations blended Aristophanes, Bret Easton Ellis, and Dada. Broadly speaking, you could say the film is about family life as a prison, the evils of homeschooling, or the tyranny of fathers. It’s the story of three teenagers who’ve been trapped at home all their lives and taught the wrong meanings of words. This scenario leads them to commit incest, to kill a cat, and to bark like dogs on all fours. One daughter catches her first glimpse of the outside world in a VHS tape of Flashdance. She also takes to rehearsing the dance routine to “Maniac.” Hearing that only when a tooth falls out will she be old enough to leave home, she knocks out her own tooth with a mini-dumbbell. These scenes are alternately hilarious and cringe-inducing, too far-out to pass for social commentary.



In Alps (2011), if you try hard enough you can fish out something like a comment on Greece’s economic crises. Four friends start a business, selling a concentrated form of emotional labor: They will comfort the bereaved by impersonating their dead loved ones. It’s the sort of sideline people improvise in straitened times to soak vulnerable marks. The incentives are obscene, and one of the four will soon lose herself in her false identities and start sleeping with her clients. A deadpan conceit in the film is that the character traits of the deceased can easily be gleaned from questions like, “Who was her favorite Hollywood star?” Visually, Alps moves through dimly lit rooms, a dingy hospital, and an empty high school gym, lending its absurdity a grim dose of the actual. Of all Lanthimos’s films, it has the most convincingly desperate characters.

Whether because funding was growing scarce in Greece or because it’s inevitable that an internationally acclaimed filmmaker will seek a wider audience and Hollywood stars, Lanthimos shifted into English with The Lobster, enlisting Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz, John C. Reilly, Ben Whishaw, and Léa Seydoux. The result was the divisive art-house hit of 2015. As in his earlier films, most characters aren’t named (so I’ll refer to them by the actors’ names). They’re identified by arbitrary traits—Farrell and Weisz are near-sighted, Whishaw has a limp, Reilly lisps, and so on. Whereas Lanthimos had previously shown a family or small group governed by strange rules, he now imagined a whole society remade by a severe experiment. In a city where being single is outlawed, widows, widowers, and abandoned spouses are brought to a sort of prison hotel, where they have 45 days to find a new mate. If they fail, they will be transformed into the animal of their choosing. Farrell’s preselection is a lobster. He’s accompanied by a dog, his brother.