Yorgos Lanthimos’s Silly Sadism

After Keoghan’s chilling delivery of these lines, what had seemed Lanthimos’s first foray into a dark strain of realism turns into a campy grotesque. Kim loses the use of her legs, dropping during a chorus rehearsal, but Martin is able to make her walk again—just so that she can see him wave to her through the window of her hospital room. Martin seems to possess demonic powers. But why is he inflicting ghastly punishments and offering a dreadful ultimatum instead of, say, filing a malpractice lawsuit? We don’t learn anything rotten about Steven’s character, beyond his drinking habit, which he has already kicked. There are no further complications to his act of negligence. The supernatural element short-circuits Lanthimos’s pretensions of tragedy, and after its electrifying first hour, Killing loses it spark and narrows to a series of gruesome scenes. It’s less a film about crime and punishment than an occasion for Lanthimos to cycle through the idiosyncratic set of perversities that first grabbed our attention but has been growing staler with each picture.

How did he get here? Lanthimos’s 2009 breakout, Dogtooth, signaled the arrival of an auteur whose notions of sex and power relations blended Aristophanes, Bret Easton Ellis, and Dada. Broadly speaking, you could say the film is about family life as a prison, the evils of homeschooling, or the tyranny of fathers. It’s the story of three teenagers who’ve been trapped at home all their lives and taught the wrong meanings of words. This scenario leads them to commit incest, to kill a cat, and to bark like dogs on all fours. One daughter catches her first glimpse of the outside world in a VHS tape of Flashdance. She also takes to rehearsing the dance routine to “Maniac.” Hearing that only when a tooth falls out will she be old enough to leave home, she knocks out her own tooth with a mini-dumbbell. These scenes are alternately hilarious and cringe-inducing, too far-out to pass for social commentary.



In Alps (2011), if you try hard enough you can fish out something like a comment on Greece’s economic crises. Four friends start a business, selling a concentrated form of emotional labor: They will comfort the bereaved by impersonating their dead loved ones. It’s the sort of sideline people improvise in straitened times to soak vulnerable marks. The incentives are obscene, and one of the four will soon lose herself in her false identities and start sleeping with her clients. A deadpan conceit in the film is that the character traits of the deceased can easily be gleaned from questions like, “Who was her favorite Hollywood star?” Visually, Alps moves through dimly lit rooms, a dingy hospital, and an empty high school gym, lending its absurdity a grim dose of the actual. Of all Lanthimos’s films, it has the most convincingly desperate characters.