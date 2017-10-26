But that’s what people expected after Anita Hill accused Clarence Thomas of sexually harassing her, and that was over a quarter-century ago. Thomas got his seat on the Supreme Court; Hill was famously vilified as “a little bit nutty and a little bit slutty”; her nemesis Joe Biden became a feminist darling by sponsoring the Violence Against Women Act before going on to become vice president; and harassment continued as before. More recent malefactors have done all right too: Bill Cosby got a hung jury; Roger Ailes lost his job at Fox News but got $40 million to go away; Bill O’Reilly lost his job at Fox after he and the network spent $45 million in settlements over the years, but he has appeared on Hannity and is one of the most popular writers in the country.

It’s possible that Pollitt is too cynical. While Cosby and O’Reilly have not been punished as much as they should be, they’ll never regain their cultural prominence. An the Thomas hearings did help build the case for the Civil Rights Act of 1991, which gave victims of sexual abuse the power to claim emotional as well as economic damages and the right to a trial by jury. But Thomas is indeed a useful reminder of how a transformative moment can also still leave abusive structures in place—especially in our public institutions. In the private sphere, companies have a real incentive to punish harassers, for fear of lawsuits or brand damage. Such incentives don’t necessarily apply in Washington. It’s not just that political power is overwhelming in male hands—less than 20 percent of Congress is female, and Trump is running one of the most male-dominated White Houses in decades—but there’s little evidence that sexual misconduct carries a disincentive.

Polling suggests that voters treat sex scandals of any sort as a lesser indiscretion rather than a firing offense. Historically, voters of both parties have been willing to forgive even serious allegations of misconduct against politicians, as the unimpeded careers of Trump, Ted Kennedy, and Bill Clinton attest. It’s notable that the political figures who are being caught up in the Weinstein surge are either long retired, like Bush, or local figures. Theoretically, politicians could be held accountable by either the electorate or by donors. But the example set by Trump in the last general election makes such accountability seem remote. After all, here was a man running for the highest office in the land, receiving maximum scrutiny, with more than a dozen serious allegations against him, and who had been caught on tape boasting about committing sexual assault—and yet, he maintained the support of the Republican base and big donors. The lesson from 2016 is that as long as a politician looks like they can win elections, they aren’t held accountable.

Washington, then, provides a test case for whether the Weinstein surge will be lasting or whether it will just deluge parts of the private sector (media, Silicon Valley, and academia), taking down prominent figures but leaving an insecure policy legacy. If we see a wave of congressional staffers come forward with stories about abuse, and Congress holding them responsible, that will mark a real change. Similarly, if the Republican Party starts taking the abuse allegations against Trump seriously, that would be evidence of a genuine transformation. Neither seems likely. Roll Call reported in February that “Congress has taken no steps to tighten its controls [over sexual harassment] even as the issue has exploded again into the national arena with high-profile alleged perpetrators.” And the Republicans are more interested in investigating Obama-era cases than any of Trump’s misdeeds, not least his connections with Russia and potential obstruction of justice.

Can the Weinstein surge be culturally transformative if there’s no real change in power relations at the workplace? New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg rightly argued that the Weinstein case shows we need more women in positions of power:

Obviously, female bosses can be abusive and can create cultures where abusive behavior toward underlings is tolerated. But women may face less harassment at companies with fewer straight men at the top. Research “shows that when workplace power disparities are gendered (e.g., most of the support staff are women and most of the executives are men), more harassment may occur,” says a 2016 study of sexual harassment from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Claire Cain Miller recently wrote in The Times, “In interviews, women in companies with many female or gay executives were more likely to say one-on-one relationships had never been an issue for them.”

The wave of accusations of sexual misconduct throughout professional culture is truly harrowing, and shows that the problem won’t be solved by punishing a few miscreants. But the Weinstein surge is also a rare, heartening moment in the Trump era, one that gives hope for genuine progress for women—so long as we take advantage of it. There’s been an important shift in how we talk about and address male aggression, but without a political agenda to codify solutions into law, this rebellion will fall short. Cultural change without the backing of state power is inherently limited. The question is whether today’s anger and empowerment can fuel a more radical push to make workplace equality a reality.