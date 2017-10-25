On Tuesday, Republican Arizona Senator Jeff Flake stood on the floor of the Senate and excoriated his colleagues for abandoning their principles, transforming the GOP into a “fearful” and “backward-looking” party, and, above all, for failing to speak up about the daily moral outrages wrought by President Donald Trump. It was a fiery speech, but it was also mournful—Flake was announcing his retirement. As his Senate career began to draw to a close, he seemed regretful that he had participated in a poisonous trade-off, in which Republicans supported a person manifestly unqualified for the presidency in exchange for a big tax cut, loosened regulations, and a Supreme Court justice or two. It was a sad version of Reagan’s quip, “I didn’t leave the Democrats, they left me.” Unlike Reagan, Flake appeared to be choking back tears.

Flake’s speech was widely praised as a potentially seminal moment in the history of Trump’s presidency, particularly because it followed fellow Republican Senator Bob Corker’s claim earlier in the day that Trump was “debasing” the nation. That came days after George W. Bush delivered a speech that heavily criticized Trump in all but name, and as John McCain rehabilitated his maverick persona to become one of Trump’s most formidable opponents. The party, it appeared, was undergoing the split that should have happened a long time ago.

Then something funny happened. Hours after condemning his colleagues for not calling out the president’s abuses, Flake—joined by Corker, McCain, and fellow Trump criticizers Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski—voted with their Republican colleagues to kill a rule that made it easier for consumers to sue banks and credit card companies for abuses.



Flake’s vote spectacularly undermined the potency of his speech. But it wasn’t surprising. In the afternoon, Flake articulated a set of “limited government” principles that largely serve big businesses and the rich, and voted on that same set of principles six hours later. The vote didn’t expose any hypocrisy, but it did reveal the speech for the empty rhetorical gesture it was. Flake is unnerved by the growing power of what is often referred to as the Bannon wing of the Republican Party, an openly bigoted faction that establishment Republicans had long been content to exploit until that faction, like the lunatics in the old adage, began running the place. But however much Flake, Corker, and their Republican colleagues dislike the president, they’ve struggled to articulate what exactly makes them different.

