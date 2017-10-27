We also learn about the essential figures in the Vichy cabinet—Marshal Henri-Philippe Pétain, his minister of the marine Admiral Jean-François Darlan, and delegate general for North Africa, General Maxime Weygand—and their chronic infighting. At the same time, Hindley follows each and every step taken by the Allied leadership under Franklin D. Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, Winston Churchill, and the exiled Free French leader Charles de Gaulle. At the heart of Destination Casablanca, Hindley reconstructs the spectacular Operation TORCH, launched in the early days of November 1942, when General Patton’s troops used their cunning and their might to produce a complete Vichy surrender in Morocco and Algeria within 72 hours. Although the Nazis never had an especially strong presence there, part of the strategy behind TORCH was to minimize the impact of Erwin Rommel’s Afrika Korps in Libya and prevent the Nazi foothold from expanding on the African rim. In particular, the Allied victory in Casablanca provided a boost in military morale, while keeping the Nazis from using the strategic North African port as launching pad for their European conquests.

Even military officials and politicians take on a certain dramatic character arc in Hindley’s rendering. Pétain emerges as a kind of cult figure among the masses—the iconic figurehead of Vichy, his face emblazoned on municipal buildings in Casablanca (and in Casablanca, it turns out). The aging Weygand, who had been highly decorated as a commander in the Great War, was reluctant to cede any power in French Morocco to Germany and was generally willing to work with the Americans, even before the Patton-led operation. And Darlan, a notorious Nazi collaborator, “a Hollywood-style villain,” as Hindley dubs him, earned his share of enemies both among the Allies, who attempted to appease him after TORCH, and among the French soldiers and civilians in Morocco. On Christmas Eve 1942, a 22-year-old student named Fernand Bonnier greeted him in his office holding a Rubis revolver. He shot Darlan twice, in the face and the chest, and then fled; although Bonnier was caught and charged with murder, he declared in his final unrepentant words before a military tribunal, “I have liberated France.”

As for the Allies, they had their own big personalities. “You must succeed,” General Patton exhorted his troops, “for to retreat is as cowardly as it is fatal.” He added, with characteristic tough-guy swagger: “Americans do not surrender.” Significantly, the TORCH battle became a test case for the idea of “unconditional surrender,” discussed by Churchill and Roosevelt at the Casablanca Conference in January 1943. Just weeks before the conference, on New Year’s Eve, Roosevelt raised his glass to “the United States of America and United Nations Victory”; that same evening he enjoyed a private screening of Casablanca at the White House. Ironically, on New Year’s Day, the Luftwaffe dropped a few rounds over Casablanca, hoping to hit the port where U.S. Navy ships remained anchored. This didn’t shake the unflappable Patton, however. “It was better than the greatest Fourth of July demonstration possible to imagine,” he jotted down nonchalantly that day. For Roosevelt, unconditional surrender was not a matter of destroying the civilian populations of the Axis powers, but rather of destroying “the philosophies in those countries which are based on conquest and the subjugation of other people.” He’d used a similar line when he delivered a radio address, in French, after the troops landed in Morocco: “We come among you solely to destroy your enemies and not to harm you.”

In the book’s final chapters, Josephine Baker returns to Hindley’s story, arriving in Morocco after the TORCH victory, and after her career and her health had suffered several setbacks. There she experienced something of a rebirth, performing at the aptly titled Liberty Club in Marrakech, where black and white GIs, otherwise segregated on the front and at home, were free to mingle and enjoy themselves. At the Rialto Theater in Casablanca, on April 30, 1943, Baker entertained the Allied troops again at a benefit for the French Red Cross; after each show the band would play “La Marseillaise,” “God Save the Queen,” and “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and the military men would join in. In between numbers, Baker often spoke to the troops, offering words of support and encouragement. “As for getting mad because of race prejudice,” she told the African-American servicemen, “wait till the war is over. I will come back to the States and join in the fight to break down segregation, but let’s win the war first.” Baker would perform again, in mid-August, for a gala in Algiers with de Gaulle in attendance. To thank her for her work, de Gaulle presented her with a Cartier gold Cross of Lorraine.

For those readers, like myself, who have watched Casablanca more than a few times, it’s hard not to see certain affinities between the stories that Hindley chronicles here—much more than mere backstory, widening the lens and introducing a cast of historical players who never even made it into the story meetings in Burbank—and the film made three quarters of a century ago. When she reports, for instance, on a lecherous ship captain named Imre Horvath who was known to exploit desperate female refugees by offering them a coveted spot on the SS Arena in exchange for sex, I cannot help but think of Captain Renault (Claude Rains) and his equally deviant schemes.