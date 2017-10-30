Never seen such Republican ANGER & UNITY as I have concerning the lack of investigation on Clinton made Fake Dossier (now $12,000,000?),.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

...the Uranium to Russia deal, the 33,000 plus deleted Emails, the Comey fix and so much more. Instead they look at phony Trump/Russia,.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

..."collusion," which doesn't exist. The Dems are using this terrible (and bad for our country) Witch Hunt for evil politics, but the R's... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

...are now fighting back like never before. There is so much GUILT by Democrats/Clinton, and now the facts are pouring out. DO SOMETHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

On Monday morning, news broke that Trump’s former campaign chief, Paul Manafort, was indicted “on charges that he funneled millions of dollars through overseas shell companies and used the money to buy luxury cars, real estate, antiques and expensive suits,” according to The New York Times. Trump returned to Twitter:

Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren't Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus????? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017

....Also, there is NO COLLUSION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017

Even for Trump, these are unusually febrile tweets. But they also explicitly lay out a strategy for weathering the current political storm. His best hope of surviving his presidency is to rally Republican “ANGER & UNITY” by misleading or outright lying to the GOP faithful about Clinton: that she paid for the Steele dossier of damaging information on Trump (the conservative Washington Free Beacon website, largely funded by an anti-Trump Republican donor, first hired the research firm that created the dossier); that she approved a uranium deal to Russia while acting as secretary of state (nine agencies signed off on the deal); and that FBI Director James Comey is on her side (which seems unlikely given that his ill-timed letter may have cost Clinton the election).

This enduring obsession with Clinton, despite the results of last year’s election, is well outside the norms of American democracy. Losing political candidates usually fade from the national spotlight and aren’t seen as worth attacking, even if they remain prominent political figures. Barack Obama didn’t fret about John McCain or Mitt Romney after he defeated them; ditto George W. Bush about Al Gore or John Kerry. But Clinton is a necessary enemy for Trump, the bogeywoman who binds together the Republican Party and its president at a time when they have failed to accomplish anything of significance, despite their unified control of government. That Clinton remains the tallest lightning rod of right-wing politics sends many on the left into fits, but the Democrats could use it to their advantage—if Clinton is willing to play along.

The president’s desire to use Clinton as a foil (or “forever target”) shapes his policy as well as his rhetoric. Trump is putting pressure on the State Department to release Clinton’s emails from her tenure as secretary of state and to respond to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests on Clinton. So committed is Trump to this fishing expedition that more resources are being poured into these activities even as the State Department as a whole faces massive cuts. In effect, the State Department is being reshaped to carry out Trump’s political vendetta against Clinton.

With these moves, Trump is returning to the political strategy that won him the White House. Attacking Clinton has been an effective, or at least low-risk, strategy because no matter how unpopular Trump is, Clinton is even more so. This is especially true among the Republican true-believers, who have been taught to loathe Clinton since the 1990s, and in the right-wing press. “It’s time, folks,” Fox News personality Judge Jeanine Pirro told viewers on Sunday. “It’s time to shut it down, turn the tables, and lock her up. That’s what I said. I actually said it. Lock her up.” Last Thursday, former White House official Sebastian Gorka went further, hinting that Clinton deserved execution. “If this had happened in the 1950s, there would be people up on treason charges right now,” Gorka said on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show. “The Rosenbergs, okay, this is equivalent to what the Rosenbergs did, and those people got the chair. Think about it—giving away nuclear capability to our enemies, that’s what we’re talking about.”