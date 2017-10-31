Bias is a central issue in Mindhunter, although the theme focuses around gender rather than race or class. This would seem to follow naturally from the subject matter, since serial killers are overwhelmingly men. But bias reveals itself in less gory ways. Carr is subjected to sexist interactions that either fetishize her strict and capable persona or demean her abilities. In episode 10, Ford says to her, “Follow my lead, I’m used to talking to law enforcement.” She is not given much subplot of her own, except a brief background into her lesbian relationship and a very suggestive story around a cat. She tends to the cat with tuna, but it then disappears, as if to hint that some animal-torturing future killer is living in Carr’s new apartment building. It’s tantalizing, and one can’t help but wish for more of Anna Torv, who is by far the show’s best actor.

Mindhunter’s exploration of sexism takes on an academic dimension in its portrayal of Ford’s relationship with Debbie. He is jealous of her research partners. He makes her listen to his work woes, while not taking much of an interest in her work. When she humiliates him for not being familiar with Durkheim, he gives the strong impression of enjoying her aura of intellectual power rather than actually intending to read Durkheim in the future. The relationship plays out like a parable about gender in the 1970s, between two people who think they are fully aware of human behavior but in fact conceive of it in very different ways. Ulimately, he attempts to profile her using behavioral science. Her knowledge of sociology, as well as her ability to simply be a human being, give her the upper hand.

Still, Holden believes in his power to taxonomize. He and Tench are interviewing serial killers so that they can get a psychological read on them, which law enforcement had not previously attempted in a scientific way. They aim to sort killers into different types—organized versus disorganized, for example, or serial versus not serial—so that they might catch criminals more quickly or stop them from killing at all.

The show is, in other words, also about offender profiling. This law enforcement technique involves using the case evidence to build a portrait of a likely offender. It can incorporate observing patterns in behavior and linking cases together that otherwise seem disparate. The practice intersects with racial profiling, which is essentially a version of criminal profiling in which the racist bias of law enforcement results in discrimination. Research has shown offender profiling to be of very limited validity, but it is a popular idea in part because we love the idea of psychology shining a light on the unknowable. It also makes for great entertainment—the genius prevents violence through thought alone! It is no coincidence that one detective in the road school compares Holden to Sherlock Holmes.

But the human mind is too complicated, too mysterious, to map out in its entirety. In the end, Ford makes missteps because of his hubris. (When an internal inquiry questions his techniques, inverting the relationship of the investigator to the investigated, he walks out muttering, “The only mistake I made was ever doubting myself.”) The most that he—and by implication Mindhunter itself—can say is: “I don’t know.” The result is a story about the unreliability of telling stories, and the bias that creeps into the very systems designed to outwit bias.