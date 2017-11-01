Emmanuel Macron’s Anti-Terror Law Is a Throwback to the Bad Days of Colonialism

The grim irony is that it’s not at all clear the law will prove efficient in curbing genuine threats to national security. “The state of emergency looks more like political theater than an effective measure to prevent terrorist attacks from happening,” Alouane told me. “It gives the illusion that the state is in control and has solutions to the problem when in fact it still has no idea to tackle terrorism.”

The numbers paint the picture. According to the French Directorate of Legal and Administration Information, between the beginning of the latest state of emergency order and June 2017, there were 4,534 searches, 708 house arrests, 46 closures of meeting spaces, and 71 “protection zones” established for stop-and-frisk operations. In addition, the Interior Ministry announced in April 2017 that authorities had shut down approximately 27 mosques since 2015. A small number of those mosques have been permitted to reopen as a result of making concessions to the security state, such as the installation of video surveillance, or changes to religious leadership. Most of the targeted mosques, however, remain closed. Meanwhile, France has suffered over a dozen of terrorist attacks. Others were foiled—including, as Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said in July, seven so far in 2017. That, he said, showed that the emergency powers had to be preserved. But according to Human Rights Watch’s Kartik Raj, the ministry has refused to specify whether these plots were foiled because of those powers. “What isn’t clear, and they haven’t answered this question, is whether those plots were foiled using the powers available to the police under the state of emergency or whether it’s just plain, old normal policing and intelligence gathering,” Raj said.

One thing is certain: These powers have had a jarring impact on French Muslim civilians. In some raids, armed policemen have barged into homes in the middle of the night wearing balaclavas, or even full body gear. One woman said the shock she endured from a house raid subsequently caused her to have a miscarriage. Human Rights Watch documented several abusive raids under the state of emergency, including an instance in which French policemen smashed open doors of a halal burger restaurant in Saint-Ouen l’Aumone before holding frightened customers at gunpoint. After 30 minutes of interrogating employees and searching the premises, the police left without any arrests—or apologies.