Republican senator: NASA disputes climate consensus. NASA: No we don’t.

Congressman Jim Bridenstine, Trump’s controversial nominee to lead NASA, was repeatedly grilled about his past denial of human-caused climate change at a Senate committee hearing on Wednesday. Democratic senators Brian Schatz of Hawaii and Tom Udall of New Mexico pointed out that, if Bridenstine wants to lead one of the top climate science agencies in the world, he should accept the scientific consensus on global warming. “Ninety-seven percent of scientists with articles in peer-reviewed journals have concluded that climate change is real, is caused by human activity, and is already causing devastating problems in our country and around the world,” Udall said. Surprisingly, Bridenstine replied: “I agree with that.”

But this line of questioning, and Bridenstine’s response, clearly bothered Republican Senator Mike Lee, who insisted that even NASA doesn’t agree on the consensus:



There was a discussion a moment ago about climate change, and whether or not you regard climate change as being primarily caused by human activity. It’s my understanding that it’s not even the position of NASA at this point that there is a consensus on that point. So I think it was entirely appropriate for you to defer and acknowledge your viewpoint that it is an issue, a factor, but defer to answer the question as to whether or not is the primary driver of it.

In fact, NASA’s position is that it is currently “scientifically acceptable general principle” that humans cause climate change. Here’s a screenshot from the agency’s website: