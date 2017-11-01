Republican senator: NASA disputes climate consensus. NASA: No we don’t.

There was a discussion a moment ago about climate change, and whether or not you regard climate change as being primarily caused by human activity. It’s my understanding that it’s not even the position of NASA at this point that there is a consensus on that point. So I think it was entirely appropriate for you to defer and acknowledge your viewpoint that it is an issue, a factor, but defer to answer the question as to whether or not is the primary driver of it.

In fact, NASA’s position is that it is currently “scientifically acceptable general principle” that humans cause climate change. Here’s a screenshot from the agency’s website:

NASA

NASA’s website goes on to say that “Multiple studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals show that 97 percent or more of actively publishing climate scientists agree: Climate-warming trends over the past century are extremely likely due to human activities. In addition, most of the leading scientific organizations worldwide have issued public statements endorsing this position.”

Lee wasn’t the only Republican senator to use the hearing to attack the truth. James Inhofe, the Senate’s notorious snowball-wielding climate denier, said, “This 97 percent stuff has been debunked completely and everybody knows that.” (It hasn’t, but it’s more complicated than often portrayed.) Inhofe was irked that his colleagues were discussing climate change at all. “You can’t have a hearing anymore without everyone bringing up global warming,” he said. (Bridenstine, it’s worth repeating, has been tapped to run an earth science agency.)