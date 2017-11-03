The DNC Is Broken

“My conscience—as an activist, a strategist—is very clear,” Donna Brazile said in September 2016, not long after admitting that she had leaked primary debate questions to Hillary Clinton. But perhaps her conscience was not as pristine as she claimed. An excerpt from her upcoming book Hacks, published in Politico on Thursday morning, indicts both the Democratic National Committee and Clinton’s campaign for what, in Brazile’s eyes, amounts to political corruption. Most public reaction has centered on her revelations about the Joint Fundraising Agreement that the DNC struck with the Clinton campaign in 2015. That agreement sucked state parties dry and transferred control of the party to the campaign—all while Clinton faced a primary challenge from Senator Bernie Sanders.

Brazile’s account raises a set of questions. Was the primary race, in fact, “rigged” in favor of Clinton? Was Brazile, a high-ranking member of the DNC before becoming its interim chair, really so innocent of all these shenanigans? But her tell-all confirms widespread suspicions that Brazile herself once denied: The DNC was, indeed, in the tank for Clinton. Beyond that, it raises more troubling implications that are also undeniable: The DNC is in rotten shape, a problem that predated the primary and has yet to be resolved. The organization charged with electing Democratic candidates across the country has floundered at the state level, all while sustaining a leech-like consultant class that sucks up too much of its money.

Brazile claims that when she replaced Debbie Wasserman Schultz as the head of the DNC, she discovered a party deeply in debt, losing $3.5 million to $4 million every month, which necessitated an intervention from the Clinton campaign to keep it afloat:

I gasped. I had a pretty good sense of the DNC’s operations after having served as interim chair five years earlier. Back then the monthly expenses were half that. What had happened? The party chair usually shrinks the staff between presidential election campaigns, but Debbie had chosen not to do that. She had stuck lots of consultants on the DNC payroll, and Obama’s consultants were being financed by the DNC, too.

These details mostly confirm existing facts. We already knew there was too much overlap between the Clinton campaign and the DNC, not least because the Sanders campaign complained about the Joint Fundraising Agreement back in the spring of 2016. And after Clinton had secured the nomination, her campaign took control to an unprecedented degree. “A presidential campaign taking over the party committee post-convention is standard, but what happened in 2016 was more intense than veterans remember,” Politico reported in an election post-mortem. “People at the DNC and in battleground states speak of angry, bitter calls that came in from Brooklyn whenever they caught wind of contact between them, adamant that only the campaign’s top brass could approve spending or tactical decisions.”