The DNC Is Broken

Brazile claims that when she replaced Debbie Wasserman Schultz as the head of the DNC, she discovered a party deeply in debt, losing $3.5 million to $4 million every month, which necessitated an intervention from the Clinton campaign to keep it afloat:

I gasped. I had a pretty good sense of the DNC’s operations after having served as interim chair five years earlier. Back then the monthly expenses were half that. What had happened? The party chair usually shrinks the staff between presidential election campaigns, but Debbie had chosen not to do that. She had stuck lots of consultants on the DNC payroll, and Obama’s consultants were being financed by the DNC, too.

These details mostly confirm existing facts. We already knew there was too much overlap between the Clinton campaign and the DNC, not least because the Sanders campaign complained about the Joint Fundraising Agreement back in the spring of 2016. And after Clinton had secured the nomination, her campaign took control to an unprecedented degree. “A presidential campaign taking over the party committee post-convention is standard, but what happened in 2016 was more intense than veterans remember,” Politico reported in an election post-mortem. “People at the DNC and in battleground states speak of angry, bitter calls that came in from Brooklyn whenever they caught wind of contact between them, adamant that only the campaign’s top brass could approve spending or tactical decisions.”

We knew, too, that consultants grip the party tight, that they are increasingly at odds with the party’s base, and that they are not very good at winning elections. “The ‘election industrial complex’ is spending millions of dollars, and [Democrats] are not putting our money where our people are,” Jessica Byrd of Three Point Strategies told Fortune in July 2016. But instead of punishing failure, and thus creating some measure of accountability, Democrats continue to funnel money to outfits like Mothership Strategies, whose notoriously hyperbolic email fundraising strategies have little success to recommend them, and Precision Strategies. More recently, the party ostensibly “fired” its top fundraiser, Emily Mellencamp Smith, for poor performance, only to keep her on in a consulting capacity.