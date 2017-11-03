Don’t be fooled: Trump is still trying to sabotage the National Climate Assessment.

Scientists shouldn’t celebrate yet. While Trump didn’t censor the report, he has already tried to sabotage it. As The Washington Post reported in August, he disbanded the 15-person Advisory Committee for the Sustained National Climate Assessment, the group that helps state and local officials use the report for long-term planning. Joe Arvai, a University of Michigan professor who has been a peer-reviewer of the NCA, told me in September that without the ACSNCA, state, city, and regional planners will lose a crucial resource for deciding where to invest and build in the future. “Anyone who would go to that report to get a better handle on their situation are now left shooting in the dark,” Arvai said. (This is a familiar tactic for Trump: Because he couldn’t dismantle Obamacare by fiat, he instead gutted outreach programs, cutting the ad budget by 90 percent and the budget for enrollment-assistance groups by half.)

Many will argue that the report’s release is important because it implicitly refutes the Trump administration’s climate-change denial. That might be satisfying to people who accept the scientific consensus, but it’s essentially meaningless. Major government agencies—NASA, NOAA, even the Department of Defense—have already refuted Trump’s denial, to no effect. This report won’t change his mind, which is why he’s doing everything in his power to render it useless, not only with sabotage but transparently dishonest spin: