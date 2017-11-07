America is officially the world’s climate pariah.

Every single country in the world has now agreed to work together to fight the greatest challenge of our time—except the United States. On Tuesday, Syria announced that it would join the Paris climate agreement, following Nicaragua’s decision a few weeks ago to do the same. Nicaragua originally abstained because it believed the accord wasn’t strong enough; Syria didn’t join because it was in the middle of a civil war.

America, which joined the Paris agreement under President Barack Obama, now wants to leave the accord under President Donald Trump, the only global leader who explicitly rejects the science of human-caused global warming. As Reuters reported on Tuesday, Trump is also one of the only leaders who isn’t invited to an international climate change summit later this year in France, where nations will discuss implementation of the 2015 deal.

