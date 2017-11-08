Amy Sedaris’s New Show Is the Anti-Goop

At Home reaches for the same era, when lifestyle gurus were more accessible and easier to imitate. Growing up in the ‘60s and ‘70s in North Carolina, Sedaris was taught to cook from a young age, and devoured local hospitality shows like At Home with Peggy Mann and The Bette Elliott Show. “That’s when women were starting to get their own businesses,” she told The News & Observer. “I just liked the idea of this woman being in her house and inviting you into her house, and she would just teach you domestic things—and sometimes she’d get a little political.” This is the epoch of Julia Child’s artless French cooking, the cigarette-filled kitchen of Two Fat Ladies, and the butter-filled recipes of The Galloping Gourmet. Sedaris also researched old-school entertainers like Lawrence Welk and Dinah Shore, as well as vintage educational programs and public access shows, which inspired At Home’s many flourishes and side skits, which add a delightful weirdness to the show’s charm. There’s the “Lady in the Woods,” who makes necklaces out of foraged bits of forest when she’s not scolding her lesbian lover; there’s an instructional crafting video in which the subject is neatly decapitated.

The idea for the series marinated over decades, Sedaris told The New York Times. “I look at it like a super stew that’s been in the making for 20 years.” But the timing has turned out to be especially apt. We live in a world awash with celebrity lifestyle gurus—the most notorious being Gwyneth Paltrow, who in 2008 launched Goop, a new age brand she cooked up after her father died of cancer. “Why do we all not feel well?” she asked surreally at her inaugural wellness summit last year. “Why is there so much cancer? Why are we all so tired?” In Paltrow’s wake, an array of equally high-priced celebrity brands have emerged. There was Honest by Jessica Alba, for the natural baby, followed by Blake Lively’s short-lived Preserve and Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James.

The progenitor of this starry deluge is the grand dame of unattainable lifestyles herself, Martha Stewart. In the ‘80s, the stockbroker parlayed her knack for hostessing into a series of cook books, which expanded like the airiest soufflé into homemaking columns and TV appearances, culminating in an eponymous series, Martha Stewart Living, all of which prompted New York magazine to name her the “definitive American woman of our time.” So what does that make all the other American women, the ones who are unable to emulate Stewart because they are not rich enough or white enough? “I just don’t relate to those shows,” Amy Sedaris told TIME of Stewart and her ilk, adding, “Sometimes they’re things no one makes, and I can’t afford half the ingredients. I felt outside of them.” Instead she likes cheap home remedies that “really work”—like Milk of Magnesia face masks—and prefers the knockoff to the designer. Sedaris also revels in mistakes, because mistakes mean relatability, possibility, reality. “I saw Ina Garten juicing a lemon on Barefoot Contessa and she had this gadget she plugged into the wall,” she told W, “and I was like, ‘Why doesn’t she just stick a fork into it and twist it?’”