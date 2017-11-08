Amy Sedaris’s New Show Is the Anti-Goop

“Being poor is an appalling condition in which one is deprived of even the basic human needs,” says Amy Sedaris, before pausing and adding, “Is one way to view it! But being poor can also be a magical opportunity for creative resourcefulness!” Then, because this is At Home with Amy Sedaris and not, say, Martha Stewart Living, the hostess slips her feet into a pair of baked potatoes (“Tater toes!”). The fourth episode of Sedaris’s characteristically cracked out truTV show is themed “Entertaining for Peanuts.” At one point she literally uses peanut shells as finger prosthetics after a cutlery mishap. The entire absurdist enterprise is permeated with this air of doing what you can with what you’ve got. Jokes aside, it’s what makes At Home a refreshing antidote to an increasingly alienating lifestyle industry.

The show’s tagline— “if you want to be the perfect host, accentuate the positives, and medicate the negatives”—manifests in full nostalgic-surrealist burlesque mode, with Sedaris in 1950s house dresses knocking around her candy-colored home (if houses married, this one would have wed Pee-wee’s playhouse), creating cut-rate 1970s cocktail party eats and deranged crafts to entertain everyone from lecherous businessmen, in one episode, to a rich uncle—who is not in fact rich at all—in another. In the latter episode, Sedaris emerges looking like a scarecrow that has fallen on hard times—garish costume makeup, tattered hair, thread-bare dirndl—and claims she is over budget and had to style herself. It’s the kind of bold grotesqueness that defined Strangers with Candy, Sedaris’s darkly satirical cult hit, which was inspired by ‘70s motivational speaker and ex-drug addict Florrie Fisher.

At Home reaches for the same era, when lifestyle gurus were more accessible and easier to imitate. Growing up in the ‘60s and ‘70s in North Carolina, Sedaris was taught to cook from a young age, and devoured local hospitality shows like At Home with Peggy Mann and The Bette Elliott Show. “That’s when women were starting to get their own businesses,” she told The News & Observer. “I just liked the idea of this woman being in her house and inviting you into her house, and she would just teach you domestic things—and sometimes she’d get a little political.” This is the epoch of Julia Child’s artless French cooking, the cigarette-filled kitchen of Two Fat Ladies, and the butter-filled recipes of The Galloping Gourmet. Sedaris also researched old-school entertainers like Lawrence Welk and Dinah Shore, as well as vintage educational programs and public access shows, which inspired At Home’s many flourishes and side skits, which add a delightful weirdness to the show’s charm. There’s the “Lady in the Woods,” who makes necklaces out of foraged bits of forest when she’s not scolding her lesbian lover; there’s an instructional crafting video in which the subject is neatly decapitated.

The idea for the series marinated over decades, Sedaris told The New York Times. “I look at it like a super stew that’s been in the making for 20 years.” But the timing has turned out to be especially apt. We live in a world awash with celebrity lifestyle gurus—the most notorious being Gwyneth Paltrow, who in 2008 launched Goop, a new age brand she cooked up after her father died of cancer. “Why do we all not feel well?” she asked surreally at her inaugural wellness summit last year. “Why is there so much cancer? Why are we all so tired?” In Paltrow’s wake, an array of equally high-priced celebrity brands have emerged. There was Honest by Jessica Alba, for the natural baby, followed by Blake Lively’s short-lived Preserve and Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James.